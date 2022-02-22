NLVPD: Driver shot, killed following dispute

One man is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas Monday night involving three vehicles, investigators say.

North Las Vegas police officers responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 5:30 p.m. near Craig Road and Revere Street, not far from Gold Crest Park.

According to authorities, two vehicles were driving southbound in the area and one was driving northbound when all three stopped. The drivers appeared to have some kind of dispute, though police say it's not clear what happened leading up to the shooting.

The driver heading northbound was shot and crashed the vehicle into a tree. That man has died, police say. His identity will be released by the coroner's office.

A passenger of that vehicle is suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The two other vehicles believed to be involved left before authorities arrived. Police say they have suspect vehicle descriptions but could not release that information at this time.

Authorities stress information is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.

To share a tip with the police call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or submit online at crimestoppersofnv.com . You can remain anonymous.

