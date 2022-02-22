Police: Petaluma elder abuse suspect attacked firefighter, deputy

A Petaluma man attacked a firefighter and corrections deputy after being arrested on suspicion of elder abuse Sunday morning, police said.

David Standring, 40, was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, resisting arrest, battery on protected persons and probation violation, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

He’s in custody at the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Standring was arrested about 10 a.m. Sunday after officers investigated a report of elder abuse on Parkview Court.

He assaulted a 70-year-old after they had “a disagreement about a residential gate,” police said, but specifics weren’t released.

The suspect refused to cooperate and resisted officers who tried to put him in handcuffs.

Petaluma Fire Department paramedics were called in to evaluate Standring, who became combative and kicked one of them in the chest, according to police.

He was being booked into the Sonoma County jail when he became combative again and used his head to strike the deputy in the face.

Police did not provide specific details on the paramedic and deputy’s injuries.

