BUFFALO, N.Y. — Votes that were scheduled to be counted for three area Starbucks looking to unionize have been impounded. On Wednesday, when the votes were scheduled to be counted, it was announced the votes would be impounded because of a pending decision on a Request for Review filed by Starbucks. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) did not reach a ruling on the request before the vote was scheduled to take place.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO