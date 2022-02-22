ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Struggling Atletico look to reignite the fire against Man United

By ANDER GILLENEA, OSCAR DEL POZO
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
Diego Simeone will hope Atletico Madrid can lift themselves for Wednesday's Champions League game against Manchester United /AFP/File

If winning La Liga caused Atletico Madrid to soften their edge or lose their identity, a Champions League tie against Manchester United could be a chance for them to get it back.

From the highs of winning their second league title in 25 years, have come the lows of humiliating defeats, unprecedented fragility in defence and introspection over style and application that has left even Diego Simeone's future in doubt.

And yet amid all the soul-searching and despair, there have been pockets of resistance, a handful of rare but uplifting performances dotted across a miserable season, each of them sparking hope that a corner was about to be turned.

After losing away at Alaves, Atletico rallied against AC Milan at the San Siro, coming from a goal down to win 2-1, Luis Suarez scoring a penalty in the 96th minute.

After losing at home to Mallorca, they prevailed in an all or nothing match against Porto in Lisbon, a fiery 3-1 win dragging them into the Champions League last 16.

In the last month alone, as the knives have sharpened and pressure mounted, Atletico have come from two goals down to beat Valencia and 3-2 behind to beat Getafe, on both occasions by finding a winner in the last minute.

Every time, momentum has been fleeting. After every comeback, they lost at least one of their next two games. Whenever Atletico have looked close to rediscovering themselves, they have just as quickly drifted again off course.

Before Simeone arrived in 2011 and lifted them into Europe's elite, there was an advert in Spain that became synonymous with the Atletico Madrid.

"Papa, why do we support Atleti?" a young boy asks from the back of the car, while in the front, his father tries to find the words. The silence lingers before an answer cuts across the screen beneath the Atletico badge: "It's difficult to explain. But it's something very, very special."

Atletico Madrid have always revelled in a sense of inferiority, accepting and even promoting their status as underdogs, a club of community, in part as an antidote to the glamour and riches of Real Madrid.

"Proud not be like you," read the banner draped across the Calderon before the two sides met in the Champions League in 2017.

Simeone has always enjoyed positioning Atletico as imposters to the Real Madrid-Barcelona duopoly. "Have you seen the team Barca has?" he said in October, when asked about Barca losing Lionel Messi. "Barca say 'Messi's gone, we lost 30 goals'. I say 'yeh you don't have 30 goals, well we never had them, we never had Messi'."

Luis Suarez has scored 11 goals for Atletico Madrid this season /AFP/File

The problem was that when Atletico won La Liga, they were no longer imposters but favourites, thrust to a place they were neither used to nor comfortable with.

It is a shift they have wrestled with all season not only psychologically but tactically too. With talented players, and ones keen to attack, Simeone has struggled to find a system and style that fits.

"For a team like Atletico it's not easy to be champions; it's a club not used to being champions every year. Nothing you did before counts for anything. What counts is what lies ahead," Simeone said last month.

"Last season, games started and we would bite," said Jose Gimenez. "This year, I think we've eased off."

But there have been flickers, in the biggest games or most desperate moments, when the inferiority complex kicks in, and the old fire again burns hot.

After beating Osasuna on Saturday, Simeone was asked if the win could be a spur for the meeting with Manchester United at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"Everything helps," he said. "No year is the same, in football or in life. There are always obstacles and that's what we have now, a test. Let's see if we're up to it."

Related
ESPN

Champions League's great debuts: Juventus' Vlahovic joins list with fastest-ever goal

Dusan Vlahovic made a red-hot start to his Champions League career by scoring his first goal less than a minute into his competition debut with Juventus on Tuesday. Just 32 seconds had elapsed when the prolific Serbian striker opened the scoring for the Bianconeri in their round-of-16 first leg against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Luis Suarez
FOX Sports

Vlahovic scores in CL debut, Juve draws 1-1 at Villarreal

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Dusan Vlahovic scored 31 seconds into his Champions League debut as Juventus drew 1-1 at Villarreal in the opening match of their round-of-16 tie on Tuesday. Dani Parejo leveled for Villarreal in the 66th minute, leaving the playoff poised for the decider in Italy. Vlahovic...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ac Milan#The Champions League#The Atletico Madrid
BBC

Rangnick and Fernandes on Atletico, Cavani and squad unity

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and midfielder Bruno Fernandes have been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away at Atletico Madrid. Here is what they had to say:. Edinson Cavani won't travel and still isn't training because of a groin problem. Bruno Fernandes doesn't know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, odds

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: The Devils will try to ride the wave of momentum when they visit Los Rojiblancos in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (Wednesday, kickoff, live 3pm ET). Back-to-back victories over Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United have seen Manchester United break out of...
UEFA
BBC

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: Team news

Manchester United will again be without striker Edinson Cavani, who has not travelled to Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie because of a groin problem. The 35-year-old has been unable to train for two weeks and "it doesn't make sense to push him" said interim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Atletico's Correa emerging from the shadows

When Angel Correa signed for Atletico Madrid for 7.5m euros as a 19-year-old in 2014, big things were expected from the Argentine forward. However, before the teenager even kicked the ball for the his new side, he was diagnosed with a heart tumour that put his career at risk and saw him wait 16 months for his Atletico debut after immediate surgery.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Champions League: Atletico Madrid lost their defensive form, can they recover it against Manchester United?

Over the last decade, Atletico Madrid have been synonymous with both pressure and defense. Under Diego Simeone, there hasn't been a better defensive team in Europe's top leagues than Los Colchoneros. But the days of a prime Diego Godin leading the backline are gone, and while the team has largely remained elite defensively, this season it hasn't been the case. Ahead of a visit from Manchester United on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (catch the action on CBS and Paramount+), Atleti will need to find some sort of consistency if they are to overcome rival Cristiano Ronaldo and the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

AFP

