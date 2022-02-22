ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

CASEY: The scourge of transgender weed

By Dan Casey
Roanoke Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one of those subjects I’ve hesitated to write about for a long time. It exists at the intersection of three societal hot buttons — sexual orientation, gender-based discrimination and marijuana. Usually, any one of those is ripe enough for exploration. Merge all three together and...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roanoke Times

CASEY: The sordid history of condiment intolerance in Big Lick

In Virginia, the term “divisive” has become quite the catch-word of late. Nobody in Roanoke is more familiar with that than Matt Bullington, the philosopher-restaurateur who owns the world-famous Texas Tavern. It turns 92 Sunday. He’s watched recent events in Richmond warily, ever since Virginia’s governor banned the...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke Times

Williams: Carol Irene Swann desegregated Richmond Public Schools. She must not be forgotten.

As part of a tandem who desegregated the city’s public schools in 1960, you might call Carol Irene Swann and Gloria Jean Mead the Ruby Bridgeses of Richmond. The 6-year-old Bridges would become a civil rights icon, in part because of the Norman Rockwell painting of her accompanied by U.S. marshals to her previously all-white elementary school in New Orleans. But Swann, 12, and Mead, 13, had begun experiencing racial trauma at Richmond’s Chandler Junior High School two months earlier, on Sept. 6, 1960.
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Philly

Sister Of Lincoln University Student Charged With Killing Jawine Evans In Campus Stabbing

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have made an arrest in the deadly dorm room stabbing at Lincoln University. The Chester County District Attorney said 39-year-old Nydira Smith, of Philadelphia, is charged with killing 21-year-old student Jawine Evans. Evans and two other students were stabbed during a fight inside the dorm last week. Smith is the sister of a Lincoln University student, who was also involved in the fight. According to the district attorney’s office, Smith is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and other related offenses. Authorities said the incident was caught on video, showing Smith “plunging a knife into Evans’ neck,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Racism#The General Assembly
Mashed

The Scary Reason A Customer Was Assaulted In A McDonald's Drive-Thru

On February 18, the police department of Richmond, California asked the public via its official Facebook page for any information they might have concerning a suspect that attacked a mother and her children in a McDonald's drive-thru on February 5. According to the police, the suspect (a woman appearing to wear hospital scrubs) grew incensed believing that the victim's family had cut her off in the drive-thru lane. So much so that the suspect started hurling items and then rammed their car into the victim's vehicle.
RICHMOND, CA
Rolling Stone

Convoy Organizer Who Promised to Choke D.C. Like a ‘Boa Constrictor’ Departs With Single Truck

Click here to read the full article. American truckers have taken the cue from their Canadian counterparts and are plotting to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest Covid-19 mandates. The threat of a convoy convergence mucking up the gears of the nation’s capital even prompted the Pentagon on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of 700 National Guard troops, who will be unarmed, and 50 tactical vehicles. The question now is what exactly they’re going to have to respond to over the course of their deployment, which is slated to last for two weeks or so. Truckers in Canada occupied downtown Ottawa...
WASHINGTON, DC
Roanoke Times

Lawmakers commend Virginia Tech for 150 years

RICHMOND — Virginia Tech was commended for its 150th anniversary by the state House of Delegates on Thursday. Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, introduced a written resolution, “as an expression of the General Assembly’s admiration for the institution’s extraordinary history.”. The university that began in 1872 as...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Roanoke Times

CASEY: A long-overdue obituary, for a physician who deserves a lot more

You may have read about legislation moving through the Virginia General Assembly regarding the future of Catawba Hospital. The bill would fund a study about reimagining that 112-year-old institution, and adding substance abuse treatment to the services it offers. It’s a bipartisan effort, sponsored by Dels. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and...
CBS News

Soon only one U.S. state will still have an indoor mask mandate

Wearing a face mask is becoming increasingly optional as pandemic rules ease across much of the U.S., the most visible shift in how millions of Americans today view the threat from COVID-19. Every state, with the exception of Hawaii, is either ditching or planning to eliminate mask mandates as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Roanoke Times

Schapiro: An aggravation lawmakers, especially Democrats, don't need

The unseasonable spring-like weather had Del. Terry Kilgore of Scott, the House Republican majority leader, taking to the streets, gamboling toward Richmond’s financial district. Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, remained indoors, planting himself on a sofa in his deskless office to peruse a tome on the Cold War. And those...
RICHMOND, VA
Roanoke Times

Letter: Society should strive for harmony

We are living in a country divided by race, and this became evident in 2020 when George Floyd, an African American man, was brutally killed by a white police officer. The incident made the Black Lives Matter movement, founded in 2013, come to the forefront. People from all races were protesting together. Our children are witnessing racial discrimination more than ever and it is time to recognize and support the African American community. The United States is very diverse and we have people from different races, such as African, Hispanic, Asian and Latino. In order to create a peaceful country and to live in harmony we will have to accept and forgive each other, and provide equal opportunities for every race.
EDUCATION
Roanoke Times

Affordable housing complex slated for Roanoke County

A Virginia Beach-based company got a government go-ahead Tuesday for a large affordable housing project at Cove and Peters Creek roads in Roanoke County. The Lawson Companies project — Smith Ridge Common Apartments — will include 216 units and is slated to be built on a 12.5-acre plot of land on the 5000 block of Cove Road, and the 2700 block of Peters Creek Road, south of the Beacon Ridge subdivision, according to county documents.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Bill Ellis: The scourge of white supremacy

I hope readers have noticed that Sue Winthrop has been writing thoughtful and incisive letters and guest commentaries in this paper. It’s obvious to me that we need more writers like her. Her guest opinion of Feb. 14, “Conspiracy theories lead to anti-Semitic acts,” struck a nerve for me because we never know when prejudice will rear its ugly head, even though subtly.
LONGMONT, CO
Roanoke Times

Schade: Confusion aside, school masks seem to be effective

In the Feb. 11 editorial on mask mandates in schools (“Politicians to switch masks for muzzles”), the Times criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for sowing confusion on the issue. The editorial was spot-on about the confusion, but wrong about the facts. The CDC misinterpreted its...
EDUCATION
Roanoke Times

Youngkin's attempt to ban CRT through the budget fails

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin's efforts to restrict how schools teach students about race appear to be dead in the legislature. Leaders in the GOP-controlled House of Delegates this week ignored a request from the Youngkin administration for language in the state budget that public schools be banned from teaching "inherently divisive concepts."
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy