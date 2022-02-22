CASEY: The scourge of transgender weed

We are living in a country divided by race, and this became evident in 2020 when George Floyd, an African American man, was brutally killed by a white police officer. The incident made the Black Lives Matter movement, founded in 2013, come to the forefront. People from all races were protesting together. Our children are witnessing racial discrimination more than ever and it is time to recognize and support the African American community. The United States is very diverse and we have people from different races, such as African, Hispanic, Asian and Latino. In order to create a peaceful country and to live in harmony we will have to accept and forgive each other, and provide equal opportunities for every race.

