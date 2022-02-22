ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punch-Throwing Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Suspended for Rest of Season

TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

University of Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard will miss the rest of the season after the Big Ten suspended him for five games for...

State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
On3.com

Newsstand: Video from Michigan football spring practice

What: Michigan women’s basketball vs. Michigan State. Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Michigan Wolverines football has held two spring practices ahead of the 2022 season. The third will take place Friday, before the Maize and Blue take a week off for spring break, then work straight through the April 2 spring game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Juwan Howard
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan Photo Goes Viral

The NBA did an incredible job of assembling some of the game’s greats under the same roof in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday night. Two of which were a pair of MJ’s. Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. The two rivals and friends posed for a picture during the NBA’s...
NBA
#University Of Michigan
WolverineDigest

U-M, Howard Release Statement Following Suspension

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- In response to today's (Monday, Feb. 21) release of the Big Ten Conference's findings and subsequent disciplinary decisions for the University of Michigan men's basketball team, U-M's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics and U-M's David and Meredith Kaplan men's basketball coach have released the following statements.
ANN ARBOR, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Coach Suspended As Wisconsin Denies Any Guilt

Apparently, Wisconsin's coaches and players did NOTHING wrong in Sunday's post game altercation. Let me show you how wrong they are. The fact that University of Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard was suspended for the remainder of the season by the Big Ten after slapping a University of Wisconsin assistant coach is not surprising.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Sports
Sports
TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

