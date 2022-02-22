ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, MI

Dewitt cop injured in line of duty fired while rehabbing

By Tony Garcia
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cM5FO_0eLASiU800

DeWitt, Mich. — A DeWitt Township police officer injured in the line of duty was fired last Thursday while recovering from his injuries.

Bob Stump worked for the department for more than 13 years and in January of 2020, during a high-speed chase, a woman slammed her car into his cruiser.

Police say the woman was going around 70 miles per hour during the chase when Stump pulled his car in the way and put his life on the line.

He suffered a broken leg and shattered hip. For his heroics, he was named Officer of the Year, but now, he’s struggling and wondering why he was let go.

“Right after my accident, you know my chief was on the news saying how I was a hero,” Stump said through his tears.

Those who saw the crash or even heard of it, lined up to thank him.

“People stepped up with like blankets and plaques,” said his wife, Molly. “There were multiple witnesses after the accident that said had he not been there and taken that hit, they could have been killed.”

Stump was rushed to Sparrow Hospital, where he stayed for days before getting surgery to save his hip.
He stayed in a wheelchair for three months and has been rehabbing ever since.

“You’re a cop from when you leave work until you get back,” he said, talking about the significance of his job to his identity. “You’re a cop off duty, on duty… That’s what I’m struggling with.”

After two years of COVID delays and figuring out workers comp, he finally has his hip replacement scheduled for May. He was hoping to get medically cleared to re-join the force after that.

“Working towards that, getting this surgery, it was like yes, finally, I have something finally definite, I’ll be back to work,” he said. “And it was so close.”

But instead, last Thursday, he was fired.

The reason? Stump says the city manager told him two years was long enough to rehab.

Stump says the implication was the township can no longer afford to pay him.

“I’ve got awards I can show you of officer of the year, life-saving awards,” Molly said. “And no thanks? It’s written on his termination at the bottom ‘thank you for your sacrifice.'”

Stump says the bond is still strong with his fellow officers, who are shocked at what happened.

“They can’t believe it, they don’t believe it, I get text messages still days later saying I can’t believe what happened to you,” Stump said.

“They’re not happy,” Molly said. “They know this isn’t right, this is not how you treat someone who has clearly given up so much that is trying to get back to work.”

6 News reached out to the city manager and police chief who both say they cannot comment on personnel matters.

As for what’s next, there’s a township meeting next Monday where the stumps say they plan to go appeal the decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 15

it’s my life
2d ago

He should sue the township….. yes Michigan is an at-will employment , however there are certain circumstances they can’t fire you for, and getting injured while performing your duties and them “feeling” you have had plenty of time for recovery would be one of those reasons…. Employers need to be held accountable especially when it’s law enforcement agencies becuase thier the ones that are supposed to uphold the law and people’s rights….

Reply(1)
13
solidlyAverage
2d ago

I live in DeWitt Township and am disgraced what the township manager did. We should all be at the township office demanding answers.

Reply(2)
13
Lexy1981
2d ago

If you are getting any kind of workman's comp I don't think what they are doing is legal. I'd be getting a lawyer involved on this. You are a hero in our community, and we will stand with you on this journey 💙

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

MI man killed in snowmobile collision with log truck

MORAN TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace post are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that occurred on February 22 in the afternoon involving one snowmobile operator and a logging truck. The snowmobile was driven by Dean Daggett a 59-year-old male from Kenockee. He was riding southbound on Schoolhouse Rd. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Two people injured in Lansing fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two people were hospitalized tonight after being injured during a house fire in Lansing. The call went out around 7:00 from the 1000 block of Lake Lansing Road. When the first fire engine arrived, crews saw a fire on the 2nd floor of the duplex. The fire was out within about […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dewitt, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Dewitt, MI
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Stump
WLNS

Topeka man caught with 15.5 lbs of meth in Wisconsin, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested in Wisconsin and accused of transporting around $250,000 worth of methamphetamine. A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, identified Jimmy Castillo, 22, of Topeka, as the man in custody Monday after transporting 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intention to deliver the controlled substance. […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Line Of Duty#Sparrow Hospital#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLNS

WLNS

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy