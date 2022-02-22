ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where are the boys? Orrin, Orson West still missing 14 months later

By Marisel Maldonado
 2 days ago

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 14 months since Orrin and Orson West were reported missing from California City and still there are no answers to where the boys could be.

The brothers were reported missing from the California City home of their adoptive parents on Dec. 21, 2020. Orson was three years old and Orrin was four years old when they went missing.

Those continuing to press for the search for Orrin and Orson gathered across from the Bakersfield Police Department headquarters in Downtown Bakersfield Monday for a vigil in remembrance of the boys.

    Rosanna Wills, biological cousin of Orrin and Orson West, holds a sign with the boys’ photos that says “2022 The Year of Justice” across from BPD headquarters on Feb. 21,2022.
    Those continuing to press for the search for Orrin and Orson West gathered across from BPD headquarters in Downtown Bakersfield on Feb. 21,2022.

The biological family organizes monthly ‘community prayers’ as a way of keeping the names of the boys in the limelight and preventing their case from going cold with hopes of finding them once again.

The California City Police Department was originally investigating the case, but the Bakersfield Police Department took over in March 2021 due to the boys’ biological family connections to Bakersfield. The case has gotten attention in Kern County and across the nation.

17 News has been following the case from the beginning. In December 2021, 17’s Christian Galeno looked into the case in the five-part special, “Where are the Boys?”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Orrin and Orson West, you are encouraged to call Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

