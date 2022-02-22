ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Suspect in custody after two people were randomly stabbed at the Meijer in Wyoming

By Ruta Ulcinaite, Bronson Christian
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Wyoming police say a suspect is now in custody after a stabbing at a Meijer store.

Police searched overnight Monday for the man who randomly stabbed two people at a Meijer store in Wyoming.

According to Lt. Brian Look of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the stabbing occurred a little before 8 p.m. Monday at the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue.

Authorities provided aid to the victims after finding them inside the Meijer. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment. A 19-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital. A 74-year-old man is now in stable condition at the hospital.

Officers released images of the suspect. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. There is no known correlation between the two victims as investigators now work to find out the motive behind this incident.

If you have any information regarding the stabbings, contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345, (866) 774-2345, or https://www.silentobserver.org .

Comments / 7

Donna King-Collier
3d ago

wow that terrible. prayers to the people he hurt. I sure hope the get this man.

Reply
6
Dj Davis
3d ago

were the victims white? if so im curious as to why the "racist" agenda isnt being played?? oh yeah cause it dont fit there narritive.....smh

Reply
2
Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Court documents name suspect in Wyoming double stabbing case

FOX 17 has learned more details regarding Monday night’s stabbing at the Meijer on 54th Avenue and Clyde Park in Wyoming. Court documents state that the suspect is 57-year-old James Edward Ivy. They state that he walked into the store and stabbed two people: a 19-year-old man in the forearm and back, and a 74-year-old man, who was also stabbed in the back, which punctured his lung.
WYOMING, MI
