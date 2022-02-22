Suspect in custody after two people were randomly stabbed at the Meijer in Wyoming

Wyoming police say a suspect is now in custody after a stabbing at a Meijer store.

Police searched overnight Monday for the man who randomly stabbed two people at a Meijer store in Wyoming.

According to Lt. Brian Look of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the stabbing occurred a little before 8 p.m. Monday at the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue.

Authorities provided aid to the victims after finding them inside the Meijer. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment. A 19-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital. A 74-year-old man is now in stable condition at the hospital.

Officers released images of the suspect. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. There is no known correlation between the two victims as investigators now work to find out the motive behind this incident.

If you have any information regarding the stabbings, contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345, (866) 774-2345, or https://www.silentobserver.org .

