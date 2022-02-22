Global Gardening Tools Market Forecast, Share, Size, Trends With Covid-19 Analysis | Stanley Black & Decker, Fiskars Group, Q.E.P. Co. Inc.

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO