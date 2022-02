PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our next Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week IS a senior at North Bay Haven. Chris Bibbs is a student with a 3.7 grade point average. He put up very good numbers on the court as well this season, with 24 points, 8 rebounds and four assists per game. All that helping the Buc’s to a record 23 wins this season. Bibbs tells me playing sports, first football and track, and then exclusively basketball, had made him think seriously about a future in sports, even if he’s not playing one!

