ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

COVID cases are declining but hospitals still face staffing shortages

By Emily Blume
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAZvj_0eLAQzAp00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington’s mask mandate is lifting in one month and hospitals are slowly emerging and overcoming the omicron wave.

Cases are declining and elective surgeries are picking up at Sacred Heart Medical Center, but staffing shortages continue to be an ongoing struggle. It’s impacting management and the healthcare providers who are overworked.

“Since the start of this last wave, there are over 600 [surgeries] we had to delay and if you went back to when we had our first big wave, it’s in the thousands,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Getz.

COVID cases are are down, but healthcare workers cannot let out a sigh of relief just yet. Now, they are looking at a backlog of surgeries.

“It’s going to take us a lot of time to catch up and then, unfortunately, I’m sure we’ll see cases where if we had the chance to deliver care earlier, outcomes may have been different,” Getz said.

Getz said staffing shortages aren’t a new problem. They were happening before the pandemic, but the pandemic has exacerbated the issue.

There is a bill going through the state Senate right now that is creating optimism and concern across the healthcare world.

“We have some very legitimate concerns about what this would do to hospital capacity across the state,” Getz said.

House Bill 1868 , put forward by Spokane Representative Marcus Riccelli, seeks to improve worker safety and patient healthcare facilities by addressing staff needs, overtime, meals, rest breaks and enforcement. But not everyone feels this is the solution they are in desperate need of right now.

READ: Healthcare worker-patient ratio the focus of Rep. Riccelli’s new bill

“We’ve asked healthcare workers to move mountains. They’re burning out at record numbers,” Riccelli said.

Vicki Mikhailenko, a nurse at Sacred Heart, feels that pressure.

“When my shift ends, I am devastated because I know I was unable to provide the quality of care they deserve because of short staffing and that knowledge is crushing and demoralizing,” she said.

The Senate Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs Committee will decide whether to move the bill forward in the next few days. Even if it gets that far, there will be a few more steps before it is made law.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

FJB
2d ago

Funny thing happens when you push an illegal and immoral mandate and people either quit or you fire them. What did you think would happen?

Reply
11
Joyce Hill
2d ago

So Inslee fires half of the staff..so he can say the hospitals are full. You have to admit the democrats plan is very well planned out.

Reply
7
media_is_the_virus
1d ago

Well, that's what happens when you force staff members to take a jab thay hasn't been properly vetted and analyzed. But sure, in 50 to 75 years you can get all the information on the jab that you want 🙄🙄🙄

Reply
5
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

COVID testing demand is down, but Spokane’s mass testing sites aren’t going anywhere yet

SPOKANE, Wash. – The need for COVID testing is down in Spokane, but local test sites aren’t going anywhere quite yet. Discovery Health, which is running Spokane’s two mass testing sites, has seen a large decrease in the number of daily tests it’s administering. The provider saw its peak on January 18 with 1,001 tests between the two sites. On Monday, it saw 135 come in and get tested.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Should magic mushrooms be legal? Advocates say they are a life-changing treatment

Are magic mushrooms a life-changing treatment or just an illegal street drug? Many are turning to psilocybin as a way to treat depression, anxiety, even PTSD, and it has caught the eyes of lawmakers. Psilocybin is the psychedelic compound in some species of mushrooms. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted it a “breakthrough therapy” for treating depression and a...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Health
Spokane, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Community concerns stall plans for temporary homeless shelter in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Community concerns have stalled plans for a temporary homeless shelter in northeast Spokane.  The City of Spokane was considering putting a temporary shelter on their property at 5205 N. Florida. The property was being considered because it already has a perimeter fence for safety and security, as well as power for heat and other electrical needs. “It...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sen. Murray to speak with Spokane restaurant owners on relief for small businesses

WASHINGTON D.C. — Washington Senator Patty Murray plans to hold a roundtable with restaurant owners from eastern and central Washington to discuss plans for federal relief. The goal of the meeting is to address the challenges the pandemic created for restaurant owners and find solutions. They will also speak on additional federal relief plans for small restaurant businesses.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gov. Inslee appoints Spokane man as chair of the Affordable Housing Advisory Board

OLYMPIA, Wash.– A Spokane man will the be person tasked with trying to end the housing crisis in Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Paul Trautman as the chair of the Affordable Housing Advisory Board. He’s served on the advisory board before and represented Eastern Washington. He has also worked for the cities of Bellingham and Spokane, administering affordable housing and...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Riccelli
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Banning toxic chemicals in cosmetics moves forward in WA

A type of chemical that Washington state already bans in firefighting foam is something you’re still able to use on your face — but that may not remain the case for long. A measure advancing in Washington’s Legislature would ban the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in cosmetics. These chemicals are often used to make beauty products — such as mascara, foundation, and lipstick — water-resistant and longer lasting.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#State Senate#House#Healthcare
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Colville Schools superintendent to work with state as it receives first notice for violating mask mandate

COLVILLE, Wash. – The Colville School Board voted on Thursday to make masks optional for students only, four weeks ahead of Governor Jay Inslee’s mask mandate ending. School board director Dr. Robert Gumm told 4 News Now on Friday that he wanted to give students “more time to breathe,” instead of waiting for the mandate to lift on March 21.
COLVILLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington lifting indoor mask mandate on March 21

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington will lift its indoor mask mandate on March 21. Governor Jay Inslee made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday. This applies to most indoor spaces, including K-12 schools and childcare facilities. Masks will still be required in healthcare settings like hospitals, outpatient and dental services, as well as long-term care settings and correctional facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy