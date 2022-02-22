ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farmers concerned Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact costs

By Andrew Ozaki
KSBW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conflict brewing overseas between Ukraine and Russia could be fertile ground to drive inflation higher for U.S. farmers. That's why producers such as Scott Spohn are paying close attention to the crisis. "We know that the Ukraine thing has been driving up fuel prices," Spohn said. Spohn farms...

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Commodity Prices#Gas Prices#Soybeans#Nebraska Farm Bureau
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MarketWatch

No nukes: Ukraine lacks diplomatic ‘trump card’ after giving up its nuclear weapons nearly 30 years ago

With markets worried about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at least one scenario can be ruled out: use by Kyiv of nuclear weapons as a bargaining chip. Back in 1994, Ukraine decided to give up those weapons, in exchange for the U.S., U.K. and Russia guaranteeing the country’s security. The agreement is known as the Budapest Memorandum. To put a finer point on it, Ukraine didn’t have an independent arsenal, but agreed to remove what were former Soviet weapons on its territory, as one group explains.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEO: Russia attacks Ukraine; cities bombed, explosions, people fleeing

Explosions could be heard across multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital city of Kyiv early on Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the U.S.) as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to begin combat operations against Ukraine. The Russian attacks come two days after Putin signed a document signifying Russia’s...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy