ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Column: 'Superhero' Kaillie Humphries returns home to Carlsbad with Winter Olympics gold medal

By Bryce Miller
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKjrp_0eLAQYXK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwbAW_0eLAQYXK00
Kaillie Humphies shows neighbors her Winter Olympics bobsled gold medal during a welcome-home event Monday at her home in Carlsbad. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The punishing path Kaillie Humphries navigated to another Olympic gold medal in bobsled — a wholly different gold, in a different country, under unimaginably different circumstances — delivered more hair-raising turns than the Flying Snow Dragon course she tamed in Beijing.

There was the bitter breakup with Team Canada, centering on a coach Humphries labeled as verbally and mentally abusive.

There was the matter of establishing her U.S. citizenship and eligibility to compete that threatened her Winter Olympics until mere months remained.

There was the financial strain of training and legal entanglements that choked off oxygen from a dream relentlessly under attack.

The bruising obstacles made the smile wider, the beaming face brighter, the cheers ring more crisply Monday while Humphries perched on the back seat of a borrowed Bentley convertible as it pulled into her sleepy Carlsbad cul-de-sac.

Neighbors, who decorated the townhome with patriotic flags, balloons, signs and red-white-and-blue sidewalk chalk, waited to wrap a small community’s arms around someone who conquered much more than a mountain.

Asked to compare the lows of 2021 to the highs of winning a medal in four Olympics and gold for two countries, Humphries’ husband Travis Armbruster exhaled a knowing breath.

“Bottom of the bottom of the ocean, compared to the top of Mount Everest,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKjS5_0eLAQYXK00
Carlsbad's Kaillie Humphries, right, shows neighbors the bobsledding gold medal she won at the Beijing Games. It was her third career gold, after winning two for Canada. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Those living around Humphries did not fully understand the sports celebrity in their midst when a powerful, tattooed woman pushed a makeshift sled up and down the street as COVID muted training options.

They knew her as the kind woman who stopped a workout session in her garage to help a young girl who stopped by with a school project on Canada. Soon, neighborhood girls climbed on the sled as Humphries strained against the off-beat training tool representing her dogged persistence.

“Knowing we had a 1 percent chance of making it happen, it was just so uncertain,” said Humphries, who received her passport in December. “Regardless of the challenges put in front of us, we believed in what we thought was right. We believed in the dream.

“We had to move forward with a lot of blind belief and faith.”

There were too many roadblocks to count as Humphries fought through external pressures that might have cratered her path.

When she won the monobob event Feb. 14 in Beijing — history itself, as a first-time event — it added to golds captured in 2014 Sochi and 2010 Vancouver. The resume also includes a 2018 bronze in Pyeongchang and five world championships.

In a postrace interview after collecting another gold, the eyes of the determined and resolute Humphries moistened.

“She’s an emotional person at times, though usually not during competition, not during races,” Armbruster said. “You could just tell there was a huge release of emotions. That was the first time I’ve ever seen her tear up during an interview.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pX7qk_0eLAQYXK00
Humphries holds the Winter Olympics bobsledding gold from the Beijing Games, her third career gold. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Why did the emotional dam nearly burst? Gold or no gold, stress and strains continue.

The couple won an appeal to relaunch an investigation into alleged treatment by then-coach Todd Hays, who has denied the claims and filed a defamation suit. And pocketing gold is no guarantee it can truly erase the money-related wreckage of the painful split with Canada.

“I think a common misconception is that once you win a medal, you’ve got tons of endorsements,” Armbruster said. “In the Olympics, the majority of all endorsements are done prior to the Games. There’s a very small amount who get any of the major Olympic sponsors and she’s not one of them.

“Right now, we don’t have that big, voila , financial payoff. This gives us a jumping-off point, though.”

Good luck putting a price on Monday, though.

Humphries posed with young girls and signed autographs as wide-eyed children lingered in awe. Recently moved neighbor Jill Murphy laughed at her young daughter Olivia’s take on things.

“My daughter said, ‘Kaillie’s a superhero,’ ” Murphy said. “She’s such a down-to-earth person and just so friendly and positive with the girls. She’s such a good role model.”

For 34 years, Pat Feasel has lived on the otherwise nondescript cul-de-sac.

“I’ve seen a lot of people come and go,” Feasel said. “Never had an Olympic gold medalist. I’ve seen how hard she works. Hot, cold, whatever, she’s pushing that sled and running.

“Watching her put the flag around her and get that medal was so exciting.”

Sidewalk chalk chronicles the most recent part of the journey. Apparently, there are more chapters to write for the 36-year-old who won one of just eight American golds in China.

Humphries began as an alternate brakeman for Team Canada at the 2006 Games in Torino, Italy. She plans to continue competing until the 2026 Winter Olympics in the shared Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Capping a 20-year Olympic career in the country where it started offers attractive symmetry. Some obstacles of the past loom less. A gold medal for the United States validated the rattling road traveled.

After facing so many uncertain tomorrows, Humphries had the next one sorted.

“I’m definitely going to sleep in,” she said. “I’m definitely going to get some sushi. Hang out with my neighbors and support system that got me to this point. This is the first time I don’t have to wake up tomorrow and go, ‘OK, what do we have to do today?’

“I don’t have to think about that for the next little bit. It feels very peaceful. I’m excited about that.”

The time has arrived when pride in the personal path outshines the icy one in Beijing.

There should be medals for that, too.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Winter Olympics: Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero fails doping test

Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA). The ITA said a sample taken on 18 February contained a metabolite of clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Barquero was tested...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Carlsbad, CA
The Guardian

Winter Olympics curling triumph draws new generation to the ice

The mottled ice at Curl Edinburgh was thronged with players, as competitors in a ladies’ league gracefully lunged forwards with their curling stones, arms and legs out-stretched. Teammates busily swept hard at the ice, to help the granite gain an extra few millimetres of ground. Mondays are often busy...
SPORTS
SPORTbible

Best 2022 Winter Olympics Moments

The 24th edition of the Winter Olympiads have now come and gone with a plethora of athletes etching their names in the history books across the 19-day event. Now the door has closed on the Beijing Games, let's count down the top ten moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics. 10....
SPORTS
Hypebae

Kamila Valieva in Tears After Repeated Mistakes at Winter Olympics Skating Event

A gloomy atmosphere fell upon the women’s figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics after Kamila Valieva broke down in tears due to a series of mistakes. The 15-year-old was embroiled in a doping controversy amid the second half of the individual event, in which she tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine back in December. However, the athlete was still able to compete based on the premise that she was a minor. Although Valieva was projected to make it to the podium, she made several errors that landed her in fourth place. The figure skater reportedly refused to speak with the press afterward.
SPORTS
dornob.com

The Architecture of the 2022 Winter Olympics Gets a Gold Medal in Cool

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are officially behind us, but we couldn’t resist giving the games’ stunning architecture a proper send-off. While some of the venues weren’t exactly “new” — the Beijing National Stadium, for example — they still stand out as being some of the most impressive design gems ever to host the global sporting event.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaillie Humphries
Person
Jill Murphy
Person
Todd Hays
FanSided

Winter Olympics Getty Images Photo Diary: Week 2

A dedicated team of Getty Images photographers worked around the clock to deliver breathtaking photos of the Winter Olympics. Seven of them shared their favorite photos from the second week and took us behind the scenes of the world’s biggest spectacle. Our weekly roundups of the best sports photos...
PHOTOGRAPHY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
13K+
Followers
37K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy