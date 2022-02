America’s Got Talent: Extreme is more or less the same format as America’s Got Talent, except on a much bigger, outdoor stage: A raceway in the Atlanta area. Instead of musical acts, standup comics, acrobats and the like, the contestants in this version all attempt extreme stunts that are huge in scope. The structure is essentially the same, though: Each judge — Simon Cowell, retired WWE star Nikki Bella, and Travis Pastrana, a champion motocross and rally car driver — and host Terry Crews get to push the “Golden Buzzer” for one contestant, which sends that person straight to the final live round. A group of Superfans will also help determine who goes to the finals and win the $500,000 grand prize.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO