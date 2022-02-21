Someone San Diego Should Know: Suzan Hamideh

The House of Palestine is finally a permanent presence among the other houses in Balboa Park. It’s the first physical house to represent all the Arab countries included in the International Cottages.

“Attending the flag-raising ceremony and witnessing the Palestinian flag rise over the San Diego sky as a permanent fixture was a historic day!” said Suzan Hamideh, the cultural and events coordinator for House of Palestine in Balboa Park.

Hamideh is a Palestinian, Muslim woman, who is also the president of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund-San Diego Chapter. She helps bring awareness and provide humanitarian aid for Palestinian children in need of specialized medical care. They send medical missions to Palestine to treat sick and injured children, as well as bring children to the United States for care that requires resources unavailable in Palestine. “Putting a smile on a child’s face is the best reward one can ever receive,” Hamideh said.

Hamideh grew up in Palestine, the United States and in Peru. However, Palestine has and will always have a special place in her heart. All these different travels and experiences instilled in her the love and passion for her homeland, strengthened her Palestinian roots, and kept her culture alive.

“My family, my language, culture, food, people, lifestyle, all these are integral parts of my life,” Hamideh said. “It is important to stay true to our roots. It is what shapes us and makes us unique in our own ways.”

The cultural fields of art, literature, dance, music, cuisine, clothing, and storytelling express the rich Palestinian identity. Hamideh, like many Palestinians, is unified by a profound connection to her homeland and culture. For instance, the ‘ kufiyyeh ’ (a checkered black and white scarf) is an emblem of the Palestinian nationalism is found in every Palestinian household.

Over the years Hamideh met San Diego residents from different ethnic and religious backgrounds, some of which are Palestinian natives displaced due to the diaspora, who share the same love and passion to the Palestinian culture and homeland. Slowly and over time, the House of Palestine emerged. Hamideh strongly believed in the importance of sharing the rich history of Palestine. ”But most importantly tell our narrative,” Hamideh said.

It took Hamideh and her team 20 years of determination, countless volunteer hours, financial support from people near and far, and perseverance through many hurdles until they were finally able to raise the flag of Palestine in Balboa Park on Sept. 26, 2021.

“Despite the challenges, we stayed inspired and motivated even when we knew that it would take time and effort to overcome them,” Hamideh said.

"I'll always cherish the memory of the community raising the flag on the newly built House of Palestine. The first flag raised was observed by supporters of the Palestinian cause both young and old; the new generation ready to carry the torch," Hamideh said. "It was an indescribable feeling to see such a large crowd coming together for Palestine. It still brings tears to my eyes," she added.

Not only was the establishment of the House of Palestine in Balboa Park a historic moment for San Diego, but a momentous symbol of identity and belonging to the Palestinian people. Through Suzan Hamideh’s experience pioneering such a milestone, it was an emotional endeavor as well. As residents of San Diego, we are witnessing the diversity that our city is taking to be better representative and inclusive of people of different countries or origins and ethnic groups. As incredible of an experience this was for Hamideh, it was also an incredible experience for our city to bear testimony to.

About this series

Lallia Allali is a member of the Union-Tribune's Community Advisory Board. She is a leadership coach and community volunteer. She chairs the San Diego Unified School District’s English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC).

Someone San Diego Should Know is a weekly column written by members of the U-T's Community Advisory Board about local people who are interesting and noteworthy because of their experiences, achievements, creativity or credentials.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .