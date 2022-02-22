ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

A look at the big changes coming to Franciscan Square

By Aliah Keller
 2 days ago

Franciscan Square is one step closer to entering into its next phase of development. This means big changes are coming to Steubenville, including more jobs and more things to do.

Franciscan Square has been home to the hotel, Bennigan’s, and additional retail space. But new things are on the horizon…

“We are just excited to help build upon something that I think eventually will be the centerpiece of our community”

Franco Carapellotti, Fraspada Development

“I’m really excited about it. I just love when we see signs of life in Steubenville and signs of growth, and this is a great opportunity.”

Father David Pivonka, President of Franciscan University of Steubenville

Franciscan Square is close to beginning its next phase of development. It will be a mixed-use space next to the Inn. It will add 12,000 square feet of office space, as well as more retail and dinning space. The project is also adding apartments, and officials say call that unique.

“This is the first mixed-development in our area that actually features apartments, and we’re really excited about that.”

Franco Carapellotti, Fraspada Development

Officials say this isn’t just good for the community, but also for the local economy.

“It’s going to add a lot of jobs to the community, both on the construction side of things and creation, but also in permanent jobs with offices and retail space that’s going to be there.”

Franco Carapellotti, Fraspada Development

The previous phase of this project brought over 100 jobs, and officials believe this phase will create even more. This next phase is expected to begin construction this summer and completed by next winter.

WTRF- 7News

Inclusion on ice event welcomes participants of all abilities

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Augusta Levy Learning Center and the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center are asking for your help. They are offering a family-friendly community event that’s geared towards everyone. These two organizations have teamed up to bring you inclusion on ice. You can lace up your skates and hang out with the Nailers. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Saying goodbye to Sheriff Abdalla

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio Valley mourning the loss of a prominent and beloved member of the community. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla has passed away. It is a very sad day Kathryn.Sheriff Abdalla was in office for 37 years and he will be greatly missed. His legacy lives on in the lives he […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Diocese of Steubenville remembers Sheriff Abdalla

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton of the Diocese of Steubenville released a statement with words of praise for Jefferson County Sherriff Fred Abdalla after his passing. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla dies Fred Abdalla was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Joseph Parish, Toronto, and a 1962 graduate of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County to appoint new acting sheriff today

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will have a new acting Sheriff on Wednesday after Sheriff Fred Abdalla died on Monday. According to the Herald-Star, there will be a special meeting at 1 p.m to appoint the acting sheriff which is part of the Ohio Revised Code. The acting sheriff will serve until the Jefferson County […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Franciscan University
WTRF- 7News

Fred Abdalla Jr. named acting Sheriff of Jefferson County

UPDATE: Feb. 23, 8:08 p.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page this evening that all employees and staff “support and stand with our Sheriff, Fred Abdalla, Jr.” They point to his years in law enforcement “experience, wisdom, and insight” as positive qualities. JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Fred Abdalla Jr. has […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hometown Heroes: Becky Agostini

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – At Harrison Central, they do things “The Huskies Way”.  It’s about more than what students learn in the classroom. It’s also about how they behave and the people they become.  Mrs. Becky Agostini has been making sure well-rounded Huskies leave her classroom for the last 10 years. This “Hometown Hero” […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
