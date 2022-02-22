ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Homestead grad Ferguson nets team-high 15 as Colgate improves to 14-2 in Patriot League

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjKTZ_0eLAPfnk00

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Homestead High School graduate Jack Ferguson scored 15 points, Keegan Records had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Colgate defeated American University 63-49, the Raiders’ 10th consecutive victory. Tucker Richardson added 13 points for Colgate. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for American.

With the win the Raiders clinched the Patriot League regular season title. Colgate is 18-11 overall and 14-2 in conference.

