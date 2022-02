Monahan scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets. Monahan opened the scoring at 1:07 of the second period. The 27-year-old has struggled with consistency on offense this year, and he was finally bumped from the top power-play unit by Tyler Toffoli, though Monahan was able to make the best of it Monday. The veteran center has eight goals, 22 points (13 on the power play), 92 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-12 rating through 49 appearances overall.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO