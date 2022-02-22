ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US relocates Ukraine embassy staff to Poland

The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Tudb_0eLAO9RY00

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that the State Department would be relocating its embassy operations to Poland from Ukraine amid a possible invasion by Russia.

"For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland. Our personnel will regularly return to continue their diplomatic work in Ukraine and provide emergency consular services," Blinken said in a statement, adding that the U.S. commitment to Ukraine remained "unwavering."

"The fact that we are taking prudent precautions for the sake of the safety of U.S. government personnel and U.S. citizens, as we do regularly worldwide, in no way undermines our support for, or our commitment to, Ukraine," the secretary of State's statement added.

Monday’s announcement comes after Blinken’s decision last week to temporarily relocate the embassy’s operations from Ukraine's capital city Kyiv to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine farther from Russia's border.

But on Monday, tensions escalated after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic as independent, a move that seemingly indicated a rejection of diplomatic efforts to avoid an invasion.

Following that decision, Putin ordered his defense ministry to send forces to maintain peace in the two regions located in eastern Ukraine near Russia.

In response to Putin's announcement on Monday, the White House announced that President Biden intended to impose sanctions that would prohibit new U.S. investment, trade and financing from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The U.S. has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time, as Moscow has amassed as many as 190,000 troops near Ukraine.

Comments / 2

The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
The Independent

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine explained

Russia has stationed an estimated 130,000 troops along its border with Ukraine this winter, increasing suspicion that an invasion is imminent. Western powers have consistently warned the Kremlin against any aggression, insisting that there will be retaliation if it attacks its neighbour.In the most recent developments, Russia has claimed to be de-escalating the situation and released a video that purports to show columns of military equipment and forces leaving the annexed Crimea region, with UK defence minister Ben Wallace saying the latest intelligence indicates that 60 per cent of Russia's soldiers are still on the border of Ukraine, as...
POLITICS
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
FOREIGN POLICY
