Newcomer to run for Indiana 8th congressional seat

SHOALS, Ind. (WEHT) – A newcomer to politics has declared to run for the 8th congressional seat as a Democrat against Republican Larry Bucshon. Adnan Dhahir is a native to Indiana as he has a Bachelor’s of Science in Microbiology from Indiana University.

Dhahir is a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Jointers local 301 out of Indianapolis. He has also been a licensed IHSAA official for almost 30 years.

Dhahir currently resides in Shoals, Ind. Here is the link to his Facebook page.

