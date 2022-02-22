Michigan coach Juwan Howard suspended for the rest of the regular season for role in postgame melee versus Wisconsin

Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
In the immediate aftermath of the fracas at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Juwan Howard was not sorry, he was not contrite. That tune has since changed. Upon receiving the news that Howard would be suspended for the rest of the regular season and would get a $40,000 fine, he was a little more apologetic for his actions on Sunday afternoon.
Former Wisconsin guard Ben Brust blasted Michigan coach Juwan Howard on Twitter for his role in Sunday’s postgame incident with Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. “Juwan Howard had a STARTER in the game down 19 with 32.4 seconds left. It was over,” Brust tweeted. “The subs were in for Wisconsin and now he wants to cry over a timeout and throw hands in the handshake line. Take your loss and go home or just coach better. Classless and pathetic.”
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo addressed his team's recent strings of losses, and the behavior of rival coaches, during the MSU coaches weekly press conference. Both Michigan and Michigan State had tough losses over the weekend, with Michigan head coach Juwan Howard...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Caleb Houstan scored 13 of his career-high 21 points in the second half when Michigan pulled away to beat Rutgers 71-62 Wednesday night without head coach Juwan Howard, who was serving the first of a five-game suspension. Former longtime Saint Joseph's coach and current Michigan...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
