CHICOPEE — With four seconds left and down by a point, No. 3 Holyoke had the ball out of bounds under No. 2 Chicopee’s basket. The Purple Knights’ Bianca Ortiz-Cordero put on a scoring showcase in the fourth quarter to claw Holyoke back into the game and had three Chicopee players on her before the inbounds play even started.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO