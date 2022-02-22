Fremont police mourn death of Captain Freddie Bobbitt

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – The Fremont Police Department announced the sudden passing of Police Captain Frederick “Freddie” H. Bobbitt Jr. on Monday.

The department learned of his passing on Monday and wrote, “our department is in disbelief and shock.”

Captain Bobbitt served with the department for more than 32 years.

Police say he was well known and respected throughout the community.

“We send out sincerest condolences to the Bobbitt family and ask that our community keep them in their thoughts and prayers,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The department will release more information on how to support the family and department in the coming days.

Photo: Fremont Police Department

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.