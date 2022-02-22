ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont police mourn death of Captain Freddie Bobbitt

By Erica Pieschke
 2 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – The Fremont Police Department announced the sudden passing of Police Captain Frederick “Freddie” H. Bobbitt Jr. on Monday.

The department learned of his passing on Monday and wrote, “our department is in disbelief and shock.”

Captain Bobbitt served with the department for more than 32 years.

Police say he was well known and respected throughout the community.

“We send out sincerest condolences to the Bobbitt family and ask that our community keep them in their thoughts and prayers,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The department will release more information on how to support the family and department in the coming days.

Photo: Fremont Police Department
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

