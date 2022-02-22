ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart County, TN

Eagles can’t catch Rebels

By ohtadmin
hickmancountytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles and Rebels ran hard in their District 11AA play-in game, with Stewart...

www.hickmancountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Stewart County, TN
Stewart County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC News

Defiant Putin goes to war in Ukraine with a warning for U.S., NATO

When war came to Europe on Thursday, it was delivered with terrifying force and a blunt warning. After months of military buildup, thinly veiled threats and frenzied speculation, the scale of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans was finally made clear. In a pre-dawn address on Russian television, Putin announced...
POLITICS
Fox News

Jury meets for 2nd day in trial of cops in George Floyd killing

Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck. Jurors met for about seven hours Wednesday, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Rebels
The Hill

DC lobbyists cut ties with sanctioned Nord Stream 2 firm

Lobbying firms have terminated their contracts with the company behind the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after the U.S. imposed sanctions on the Russian firm in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. BGR Group and Roberti Global said Thursday that they severed ties with the pipeline operator Nord...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Republicans divided over response to Russian aggression in Ukraine

Republican divisions over President Joe Biden's response to Russian aggression in Ukraine have revived the party's foreign-policy debates ahead of this year's midterm elections, with many GOP lawmakers and candidates eager to cast Biden as weak, while they're increasingly splintered over the scope of U.S. involvement. The varied and at...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy