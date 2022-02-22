Frazier takes EHMS reins

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce “further consequences” for Russia in a speech at the White House on Thursday afternoon, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II. As explosions...
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Russia’s military attacking across Ukraine, President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday at least some of the toughest sanctions and financial penalties that the United States, the world’s biggest economy, can muster in response. Biden, for weeks, has promised “swift and...
Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
World leaders are denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with President Joe Biden saying it will "bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," and the head of the European Union calling it "barbaric." The world is largely vowing to make Russian President Vladimir Putin pay, on the first day...
When war came to Europe on Thursday, it was delivered with terrifying force and a blunt warning. After months of military buildup, thinly veiled threats and frenzied speculation, the scale of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans was finally made clear. In a pre-dawn address on Russian television, Putin announced...
Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck. Jurors met for about seven hours Wednesday, the...
Lobbying firms have terminated their contracts with the company behind the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after the U.S. imposed sanctions on the Russian firm in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. BGR Group and Roberti Global said Thursday that they severed ties with the pipeline operator Nord...
Republican divisions over President Joe Biden's response to Russian aggression in Ukraine have revived the party's foreign-policy debates ahead of this year's midterm elections, with many GOP lawmakers and candidates eager to cast Biden as weak, while they're increasingly splintered over the scope of U.S. involvement. The varied and at...
