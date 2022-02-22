ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Suspect ID’d in deadly ‘road rage’ shooting of North Carolina bus driver

By Mike Andrews
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect in the deadly shooting of a CATS bus driver in Uptown Charlotte has been identified, according to an arrest warrant from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants said 21-year-old Darian Dru Thavychith of Charlotte is wanted for murder in the shooting of Ethan Rivera on Feb. 11. It was not clear if Thavychith was in custody.

Darian Thavychith (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Rivera, 41, was the victim of road rage.

‘He was one of us’: CATS bus drivers call for change in wake of Ethan Rivera’s shooting death

“He was coming into his own and he was doing his job driving a freaking bus,” Rivera’s mother, Sylvia Rivera. said.

Detectives and Rivera’s family pleaded for the public to come forward with information about the suspect during a news conference last week.

“If it happened to my son, your child could be next,” Sylvia Riveria said. “Because this person didn’t seem to care who Ethan was or who he was leaving behind.”

CATS driver spit on and bus vandalized in latest incident, Charlotte Police say

Rivera’s family and friends called him a loving father who was devoted to his job. CATS said he started in the department just last year.

Sylvia Rivera described her son saying, “He had a tremendous heart, and he had a tremendous smile and they took all that away from us.”

She said Rivera moved to Charlotte to be closer to his kids, who will now grow up without their father.

“That’s very painful,” she said. “He’s my oldest son, and I don’t know what to do.”

CATS operators have since rallied for increased safety protocols in public transit in Charlotte.

Gwendolyn Davis-King
2d ago

Lord please comfort his family and friends. Hold them close and never let them go. Minister to their hearts, minds and souls. Lord lead authorities to the shooter and minister to his heart as well. In Jesus name Amen

