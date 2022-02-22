Ukrainian president says 'we are not afraid' in 2 a.m. address to the nation after Russia ordered troops into eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Matt Dunham/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The speech came after Russia recognized breakaway territories in Ukraine and ordered in troops.

Zelensky said, "We are not afraid of anything and anyone" and will not concede anything.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his nation early Tuesday morning after Russia ordered troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, saying that the country was "not afraid" and would "not concede anything to anyone."

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order on Monday formally recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic , as independent states and guaranteeing Russian support to the two regions, which are controlled in part by Kremlin-backed, pro-Russian separatists but are still seen by the international community as Ukrainian territory.

Hours later, Putin ordered troops into these regions on a so-called peacekeeping mission, multiple reports said.

Zelensky said in a televised address at 2 a.m. on Tuesday that Russia's actions were a violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, The Kyiv Independent reported. He added that Russia was merely legalizing the Russian forces that had been in the Donbas since 2014, when Russia invaded and later annexed Crimea. Russia has denied having any military presence in the country.

Ukrainian forces have been battling the Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine for years, but tensions have spiked lately. When Putin spoke on Monday, he demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, warning that "all responsibility for the possible continuation of bloodshed will be completely and entirely on their conscience."

Some expert observers viewed Putin's remarks and actions as the first steps of a much larger Russian military operation.

Russia has not only ordered military personnel into eastern Ukraine but also surrounded Ukraine militarily, with more than 150,000 Russian troops, as well as a significant amount of military hardware, positioned near the Ukrainian border.

The Ukrainian president emphasized in his address that his country wasn't scared of Russia.

"We are on our land. We are not afraid of anything and anyone, we don't owe anything to anyone, we will not concede anything to anyone," Zelensky said in his early-morning address.

He also said Ukraine was not the same as it was in 2014, suggesting that the military was tougher and more capable. "It's not February 2014 but February 2022," he said . "It's a different country. There's a different army. There's a single goal: peace."

Experts previously told Insider that while the Ukrainian military could inflict damage on Russian forces, it was unlikely that it would be able to withstand a full-scale attack.

In his address, Zelensky said Ukraine expected support from its international partners, some of which had been the target of Ukrainian frustration in recent days. "It is very important to see who is our real friend and partner and who will continue to scare the Russian Federation with words," the president said .