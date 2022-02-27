ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

NAACP Image Awards: ‘The Harder They Fall’ Named Best Film; Will Smith & Jennifer Hudson Take Lead Acting Honors – Full Winners List

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dbd9_0eLA4bGi00

Click here to read the full article.

The Harder They Fall was named Outstanding Motion Picture during Saturday’s televised portion of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards after the five non-televised ceremonies this week. The Western led the field with five wins overall during the week after being shut out of the Academy Award nominations.

Will Smith and Jennifer Hudson scooped Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Motion Picture for their respective roles as the Williams sisters’ father in King Richard and Aretha Franklin in MGM/UAR’s Respect .

Hudson also took the marquee Entertainer of the Year award.

2022 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, SAG, BAFTAs & More

HBO’s Insecure won Outstanding Comedy Series after its creator-star Issa Rae took Outstanding Actress in a Comedy earlier. It was her second Image Award this year, following one for writing, and the TV-leading fourth for the show , which wrapped its run in December .

Network TV had a good night, with Angela Bassett taking Actress in a Drama Series for Fox’s 9-1-1, and Sterling K. Brown winning Actor in a Drama Series for NBC’s This Is Us. Image Awards host Anderson snagged Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for ABC’s Black-ish, the series’ third win this week after Miles Brown and Deon Cole swept the supporting acting categories.

Streamers were shut out of the TV awards Saturday.

Voting rights, Black History Month and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic nomination to the Supreme Court were hot topics during tonight’s show.

Among those who received special honors tonight were Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ( President’s Award ), Samuel L. Jackson ( NAACP Chairman’s Award ) and the 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones (Social Justice Impact Award). Mary J. Blige performed .

Here is the final list of winners tonight, followed by lists of wins by individual and film/TV/podcast (two or more) and the list of winners during the non-televised ceremonies. Also see brief recaps of each night’s winners at the bottom:

SATURDAY WINNERS

Entertainer of the Year
Jennifer Hudson

Outstanding Motion Picture
The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Outstanding Comedy Series
Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

OVERALL WINS BY INDIVIDUALS (TWO OR MORE):

Jazmine Sullivan: 3
Jennifer Hudson: 2
Regina King: 2
Shaka King: 2
Tamala Mann: 2
Tobe Nwigwe: 2
Issa Rae: 2
Will Smith: 2
Wizkid: 2

OVERALL WINS BY FILM, TV SHOW OR PODCAST (TWO OR MORE):

The Harder They Fall: 5
Insecure: 4
Black-ish: 3
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: 3
Judas and the Black Messiah: 3
Colin in Black & White: 2
Power Book II: Ghost: 2
Red Table Talk: 2

Winners of the non-televised ceremonies:

FRIDAY

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
“Colin in Black & White”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Kevin Hart – “True Story”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Taraji P. Henson – “Annie Live!”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance – “Genius: Aretha”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Regina Hall – “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)
Miles Brown- “black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole – “black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Natasha Rothwell – “Insecure”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Drama Series
“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Angel Kristi Williams – “Colin in Black & White”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Regina King – “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)
“Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
“CODA”

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
“Encanto”

THURSDAY
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
“Sounds from the Ancestors” – Kenny Garrett

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
“Generations”- The Baylor Project

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Help Me” – Tamala Mann feat. The Fellas

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Overcomer” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye”

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – JAY-Z & Jeymes Samuel

Outstanding International Song
“Essence” – Wizkid featuring Tems & Justin Bieber

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Essence” – Wizkid featuring Tems

Outstanding New Artist
Saweetie – “Best Friend” Ft. Doja Cat

Outstanding Male Artist
Anthony Hamilton – “Love Is The New Black”

Outstanding Female Artist
Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe

Outstanding Album
“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan

WEDNESDAY

Outstanding Talk Series
“Red Table Talk”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or
Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – “Red Table Talk”
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Wild ‘n Out”
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
“The Reidout”

Outstanding Documentary (Television)
“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”

Outstanding Children’s Program
“Family Reunion”

Outstanding Animated Series
“We The People”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Cree Summer – “Rugrats”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Letitia Wright – “Sing 2”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Danny Boyd Jr. – “Bruised”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Jeymes Samuel- “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
“The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding International Motion Picture
7 Prisoners

Outstanding Guest Performance
Maya Rudolph- “Saturday Night Live”

TUESDAY

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama
“Between the Scenes” – The Daily Show

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction
“Lynching Postcards: ‘Token of a Great Day'”

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)
“When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga)”

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)
“Us Again”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae- “Insecure” – Episode #510 “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Davita Scarlett- “The Good Fight” – 505

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams – “Salt-N-Pepa”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – “South Side” – “Tornado” (208)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Barry Jenkins – “The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Kenny Leon – “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary
Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – “Black and Missing”- Ep 103

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Shaka King – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

MONDAY

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“Long Division” – Kiese Laymon

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” – Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“Just As I Am” – Cicely Tyson

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
“Will”- Will Smith

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business)” – Tabitha Brown

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“Perfect Black”- Crystal Wilkinson

Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“Stacey’s Extraordinary Words” – Stacey Abrams Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Ace of Spades”- Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information
“Blindspot: Tulsa Burning”

Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment
“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture
“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help
“Two Funny Mamas” – Sherri Shepherd & Kym

Recaps of the non-televised ceremony:

Colin in Black & White, Power Book II: Ghost and Black-ish were double winners Friday during the final Night 5 of the non-televised 53rd NAACP Image Awards .

Friday’s winners on the film side included supporting stars Regina Star ( The Harder They Fall ) and Daniel Kaluuya ( Judas and the Black Messiah ), Encanto (Animated), CODA (Independent), and Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power (Documentary).

Queen Sugar was named Outstanding Drama Series, and Power Book II: Ghost ‘s Mary J. Blige and Cliff “Method Man” Smith won for their respective supporting roles. Other TV winners included Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Courtney B. Vance, Regina Hall, Natasha Rothwell and Black-ish ‘s Deon Cole and Miles Brown.

***

Jazmine Sullivan scored a hat trick and Wizkid, Tamala Mann and Tobe Nwigwe were double winners on On Thursday’s non-televised, music-focused fourth night of the Image Awards. Saweetie, Jay-Z, Kenny Garrett and Silk Sonic also were among the honorees Thursday.

***

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Netflix’s The Harder They Fall and Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk all scored two wins during Wednesday night’s non-televised NAACP Image Awards ceremony. Others picking up hardware Wednesday night included The Reidout, Family Reunion, We the People, Maya Rudolph for Saturday Night Live, Letitia Wright ( Sing 2) and Cree Summer ( Rugrats ) and Danny Boyd Jr. ( Bruised ).

***

Barry Jenkins, Issa Rae, The Daily Show, South Side and Judas and the Black Messiah (twice) were among the winners on the Night 2.

***

Jamele Hill was this year’s first double winner, scoring twice Monday for her podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered. Other big-name winners announced on Night 1 included Will Smith, Stacey Abrams, Cicely Tyson, Sherri Shepherd and Tabitha Brown.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year. Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52. “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Donny Osmond On Michael Jackson: “We Were Just Trying To Be Normal”

Click here to read the full article. Donny Osmond is content right now. The father of five sons, 12 grandchildren and married to his wife, Debbie, for more than 40 years, Osmond is happy doing Las Vegas residencies. But there was a time in his career when the world was filled with a lot more pressure and problems. Fortunately, he had a friend going through the same thing — pop superstar Michael Jackson. In an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, Osmond opened up about his long friendship with Jackson. They first met as kids performing with their brothers in 1971...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith To Reunite With Queen Latifah In ‘The Equalizer’

Girls Trip alums Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah will reunite in an upcoming episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. Smith will guest star as Jessie Cook, a savant-level thief with a photographic memory. Though she’s brilliant and the best at what she does, she’s also devious, unpredictable and amoral. Briefly recruited by the CIA for her skills, Jessie and McCall once worked a mission together back in the day, and though the two get along like oil and water, they’re a whole lot of fun to watch. The casting marks a reunion for Smith and The Equalizer‘s Queen Latifah, who both starred...
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Is His 'Queen!' Get to Know Alvina Stewart, Their Adorable Meet-Cute Story and More

Both professionally and personally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of Thursday, Feb. 24, he’s returning to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order. And then there’s his home life, which happily includes his marriage to wife Alvina Stewart.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Will Smith
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Wizkid
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, Looks Fierce With Shaved Head At ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere With Will Smith

A cut above the rest! The ‘Girls Trip’ actress was proud to show off her bold hairstyle while supporting her husband at the premiere. Talk about buzz! Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, completely stole the spotlight during the red carpet premiere of Bel-Air in Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2022. The Red Table Talk hostess looked radiant as she appeared to support her husband Will Smith, 53, who developed the series based on his hit 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Wears Larger Than Life Navy Gown To Match Will Smith At The SAG Awards

Jada Pinkett-Smith and hubby Will Smith showed up in some serious style for the SAG Awards on Sunday, both looking chic and sleek in matching, moody navy and black. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith just arrived to the 2022 SAG Awards and the husband-and-wife duo never looked better! Jada rocked a stunning midnight navy blue vintage Gareth Pugh gown with cutoff sleeves and black sleeves underneath. The gown, which featured a dramatic lower half and tighter fitted bodice, also had a turtleneck where Jada overlaid a beautiful sparkling necklace.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naacp Image Awards#Awards Ceremony#British Royal Family#Film Star#Western#Academy Award#Mgm Uar#Baftas#Hbo#Image Award#Network Tv#Nbc#Abc#The Supreme Court
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Shines In Blue Cutout Dress & Glitter Boots for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Album Release Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mary J. Blige has certainly secured her spot as a legend. There’s nothing she can’t do and she continues to prove that by staying on top of the entertainment industry. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has been the star of 50 Cent’s hit crime drama series, “Power Book II: Ghost” for two seasons, she is set to take the stage during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday, and to top everything off she just released her first album...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kevin Hart Says He Watched His Wife Eniko Get Bit by a Shark

Kevin Hart’s family learned what happens when they push themselves too far on vacation. The comedian appears on the Ellen DeGeneres Showon Thursday, and shares that his family recently took a swim with sharks and his wife, Eniko, got bit. The Fatherhood actor explains that they started off in the water with nerf sharks. When he decided that it was time to get back on the boat, his wife wanted to do a little more.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Meet Snoop Dogg’s Wife and ‘Boss Lady’ in All Things Business, Shante Monique Broadus

Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr.—the rapper known everyone knows as Snoop Dogg—owes plenty of his career success to the savvy business acumen of his wife, Shante Broadus. Together since high school, the couple are a unified front overseeing Snoop’s music career and ever-growing portfolio of entertainment and business endeavors. They also juggle busy work schedules with a busy family life—the couple has three kids and several grandchildren—plus philanthropic work.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's Hollywood debut! Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive President's Award during NAACP Image Awards on Saturday - and they say it's a 'true honour' to be recognised for racial justice work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the NAACP Awards on Saturday where they will receive the prestigious President's Awards to mark their special achievement for 'distinguished public service'. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Montecito, California, join the likes of Muhammad Ali, Rihanna, LeBron James, Bill...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Smokey Robinson’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children

The ‘King of Motown’ has three heirs: two sons and a daughter. Learn all about them, here!. Over his illustrious career, Motown legend Smokey Robinson has been responsible for classics like “The Tears of a Clown,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” and “Shop Around.” But his most enduring creations? His three kids, Berry, Tamla, and Trey. Smokey’s three adult children each have their own unique relationship with their famous father, though some are closer than others.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue

Jaden, Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Prove That Good Style Is Genetic

Will Smith, the Fresh Prince himself, turned this week’s premiere of the new Peacock series, Bel-Air, into a family affair. Smith is producing the reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and was joined on the red carpet by wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their son Jaden Smith. Together, they delivered a coordinated fashion moment that proved good style is genetic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Deadline

53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy