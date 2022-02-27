NAACP Image Awards: ‘The Harder They Fall’ Named Best Film; Will Smith & Jennifer Hudson Take Lead Acting Honors – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article.

The Harder They Fall was named Outstanding Motion Picture during Saturday’s televised portion of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards after the five non-televised ceremonies this week. The Western led the field with five wins overall during the week after being shut out of the Academy Award nominations.

Will Smith and Jennifer Hudson scooped Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Motion Picture for their respective roles as the Williams sisters’ father in King Richard and Aretha Franklin in MGM/UAR’s Respect .

Hudson also took the marquee Entertainer of the Year award.

HBO’s Insecure won Outstanding Comedy Series after its creator-star Issa Rae took Outstanding Actress in a Comedy earlier. It was her second Image Award this year, following one for writing, and the TV-leading fourth for the show , which wrapped its run in December .

Network TV had a good night, with Angela Bassett taking Actress in a Drama Series for Fox’s 9-1-1, and Sterling K. Brown winning Actor in a Drama Series for NBC’s This Is Us. Image Awards host Anderson snagged Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for ABC’s Black-ish, the series’ third win this week after Miles Brown and Deon Cole swept the supporting acting categories.

Streamers were shut out of the TV awards Saturday.

Voting rights, Black History Month and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic nomination to the Supreme Court were hot topics during tonight’s show.

Among those who received special honors tonight were Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ( President’s Award ), Samuel L. Jackson ( NAACP Chairman’s Award ) and the 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones (Social Justice Impact Award). Mary J. Blige performed .

Here is the final list of winners tonight, followed by lists of wins by individual and film/TV/podcast (two or more) and the list of winners during the non-televised ceremonies. Also see brief recaps of each night’s winners at the bottom:

SATURDAY WINNERS

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson

Outstanding Motion Picture

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

OVERALL WINS BY INDIVIDUALS (TWO OR MORE):

Jazmine Sullivan: 3

Jennifer Hudson: 2

Regina King: 2

Shaka King: 2

Tamala Mann: 2

Tobe Nwigwe: 2

Issa Rae: 2

Will Smith: 2

Wizkid: 2

OVERALL WINS BY FILM, TV SHOW OR PODCAST (TWO OR MORE):

The Harder They Fall: 5

Insecure: 4

Black-ish: 3

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: 3

Judas and the Black Messiah: 3

Colin in Black & White: 2

Power Book II: Ghost: 2

Red Table Talk: 2

Winners of the non-televised ceremonies:

FRIDAY

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“Colin in Black & White”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Kevin Hart – “True Story”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Taraji P. Henson – “Annie Live!”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – “Genius: Aretha”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Regina Hall – “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)

Miles Brown- “black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole – “black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Natasha Rothwell – “Insecure”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams – “Colin in Black & White”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Regina King – “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“CODA”

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

“Encanto”

THURSDAY

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

“Sounds from the Ancestors” – Kenny Garrett

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

“Generations”- The Baylor Project

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Help Me” – Tamala Mann feat. The Fellas

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Overcomer” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye”

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – JAY-Z & Jeymes Samuel

Outstanding International Song

“Essence” – Wizkid featuring Tems & Justin Bieber

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Essence” – Wizkid featuring Tems

Outstanding New Artist

Saweetie – “Best Friend” Ft. Doja Cat

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton – “Love Is The New Black”

Outstanding Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe

Outstanding Album

“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan

WEDNESDAY

Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or

Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – “Red Table Talk”

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Wild ‘n Out”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“The Reidout”

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Family Reunion”

Outstanding Animated Series

“We The People”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Cree Summer – “Rugrats”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Letitia Wright – “Sing 2”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Danny Boyd Jr. – “Bruised”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Jeymes Samuel- “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding International Motion Picture

7 Prisoners

Outstanding Guest Performance

Maya Rudolph- “Saturday Night Live”

TUESDAY

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Between the Scenes” – The Daily Show

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

“Lynching Postcards: ‘Token of a Great Day'”

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

“When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga)”

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

“Us Again”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae- “Insecure” – Episode #510 “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Davita Scarlett- “The Good Fight” – 505

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – “Salt-N-Pepa”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – “South Side” – “Tornado” (208)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Barry Jenkins – “The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Kenny Leon – “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary

Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – “Black and Missing”- Ep 103

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

MONDAY

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Long Division” – Kiese Laymon

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” – Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Just As I Am” – Cicely Tyson

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

“Will”- Will Smith

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business)” – Tabitha Brown

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Perfect Black”- Crystal Wilkinson

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Stacey’s Extraordinary Words” – Stacey Abrams Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Ace of Spades”- Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

“Blindspot: Tulsa Burning”

Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment

“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture

“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help

“Two Funny Mamas” – Sherri Shepherd & Kym

Recaps of the non-televised ceremony:

Colin in Black & White, Power Book II: Ghost and Black-ish were double winners Friday during the final Night 5 of the non-televised 53rd NAACP Image Awards .

Friday’s winners on the film side included supporting stars Regina Star ( The Harder They Fall ) and Daniel Kaluuya ( Judas and the Black Messiah ), Encanto (Animated), CODA (Independent), and Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power (Documentary).

Queen Sugar was named Outstanding Drama Series, and Power Book II: Ghost ‘s Mary J. Blige and Cliff “Method Man” Smith won for their respective supporting roles. Other TV winners included Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Courtney B. Vance, Regina Hall, Natasha Rothwell and Black-ish ‘s Deon Cole and Miles Brown.

***

Jazmine Sullivan scored a hat trick and Wizkid, Tamala Mann and Tobe Nwigwe were double winners on On Thursday’s non-televised, music-focused fourth night of the Image Awards. Saweetie, Jay-Z, Kenny Garrett and Silk Sonic also were among the honorees Thursday.

***

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Netflix’s The Harder They Fall and Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk all scored two wins during Wednesday night’s non-televised NAACP Image Awards ceremony. Others picking up hardware Wednesday night included The Reidout, Family Reunion, We the People, Maya Rudolph for Saturday Night Live, Letitia Wright ( Sing 2) and Cree Summer ( Rugrats ) and Danny Boyd Jr. ( Bruised ).

***

Barry Jenkins, Issa Rae, The Daily Show, South Side and Judas and the Black Messiah (twice) were among the winners on the Night 2.

***

Jamele Hill was this year’s first double winner, scoring twice Monday for her podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered. Other big-name winners announced on Night 1 included Will Smith, Stacey Abrams, Cicely Tyson, Sherri Shepherd and Tabitha Brown.