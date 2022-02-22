Louisiana Submits HUD Action Plan for $600 Million in Recovery Funds for Hurricanes Laura and Delta

Louisiana to Receive Approximately $75 Million for Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicle Infrastructure. On February 16, 2022, The Office of the Louisiana Governor announced that the state is set to receive approximately $75 million over the next five years for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), with $14.1 million allocated this fiscal year. This is part of President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, which calls for the installation of chargers along highways and in rural areas to support domestic manufacturing jobs while also making EVs more accessible and affordable for working families. The Federal Highway Administration requires a minimum of a 20% state match for federal funds.To close the funding gap, DOTD will create an EV charging infrastructure deployment grant program as well as an alternative fuel vehicle infrastructure grant program if there is enough private sector interest in hydrogen, natural gas, additional EV, or propane fueling infrastructure.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO