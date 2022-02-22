ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Valley farmers preparing for colder temperatures to hit

By Dale Yurong
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPtDu_0eL7wFpP00

Tree fruit and almond orchards all over the Valley have come to life.

Blossoms are in full bloom in many areas and, because of that, California Fresh Fruit Association President Ian LeMay says farmers hope temperatures don't dip too low this week.

"Where it starts to get worrisome, and it's in the forecast right now, is at that 28-degree level," he said. Anything at that or below that for any sustained amount of time can cause some damage."

If blossoms are damaged by freezing temperatures, growers won't notice any deformed or very small fruit for another month and a half or so.

LeMay doesn't expect any widespread damage to the fruit crop based on the current forecast but location could be a factor.

RELATED: Winter weather returns with rain and snow expected in Central CA, Sierra Nevada

"If you have an orchard that's in a lower-lying area, that might be more susceptible, you might see some cooler weather damage there," he said. "Other areas, you might not."

LeMay says some growers may irrigate orchards to release warmth from the ground to help protect the blossoms in areas where we hit 28 degrees.

But rain doesn't pose a problem to the crop.

"I think we'd all be hard-pressed to find a farmer who won't welcome some precipitation," LeMay said. "Locally, we all know we need it. This is going to be another difficult water year."

Citrus growers welcome the colder temperatures right now because they say it helps improve the quality of the fruit.

California Citrus Mutual says some areas like west Lindsay and even Sanger already hit the 28 and 29-degree mark over the weekend.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Rain And Snow#Sierra Nevada#Citrus#Central Ca#California Citrus Mutual
OutThere Colorado

Snowiest town in Colorado has already gotten 127 inches of snow

A recent report published by Denver's 9NEWS, utilizing data from the National Weather Service, says Crested Butte is the snowiest town in Colorado. According to their report, Crested Butte has already gotten 127.9 inches of snow this season, mostly thanks to a big December storm that dropped close to 100 inches of snow over several days. This high total also means that Crested Butte is the 7th-snowiest town of 500 or more nationwide. Haines, Alaska is the tiny town with the most snow, at 175 inches thus far this season.
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Snow moves in Thursday night through Friday

Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Hatchet-wielding suspect arrested for alleged bomb threat at Parkersburg Rural King. Sissonvile High School dealing with heat issues. Man killed in Logan County fire. Governor Justice prepares to deliver State of the State Address.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
KYTV

Major winter storm on the way

How to keep your well from freezing during during winter storm. Fire damages buildings in downtown West Plains, Mo. What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022) Governor Hutchison addressed the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy