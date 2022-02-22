ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They're 'Louder & Prouder' than ever; classic animated comedy 'The Proud Family' revived on Disney+

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is a new chapter in a groundbreaking show. The show's return is more than 20 years in the making, and eagerly anticipated by fans.

The family is reunited in a new Disney+ series, with the voice cast that started it all.

"Once they said we're going to do it I was like 'tell me when!' said Tommy Davison.

"They're asking me am I interested in being part of a reboot and I was like 'what kind of a question is that? Who else is going to play Penny?" said Kayla Pratt.

In this updated version, Penny is a teenager; the world is immensely different, and the show is actively embracing it all. There are multiple LGBTQ + characters, including a non-conforming trendsetter, voiced by E.J. Johnson.

"We haven't seen these types of characters, pretty much at all" said Johnson. "Especially in the animated space and with a company as vast and pivotal as Disney. So this is a big deal."

"Louder and Prouder" is shouting real loud about things that are important, said Jo Marie Payton. "We're saying it's okay to be you.'

Of the course of the season, you'll also hear plenty of familiar voices as guest starts, including Lizzo, Gabrielle Union and Anthony Anderson.

"It's really important how the world sees us," said Davidson.

"It's just so exciting to be back in this vibe and to give people who enjoyed this show even more to enjoy with their kids now," said Pratt.

The revival of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

