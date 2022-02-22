ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Shooting on Tyler Avenue in Annapolis Leaves At Least 3 Minors Injured

Report Annapolis
 2 days ago

At least three minors have been injured during a shooting on Tyler Avenue in Annapolis.

On February 21, 2022 at 7:01pm, emergency vehicles were dispatched to a location on Tyler Avenue following reports of a shooting. At least 3 minor shooting victims were located. One of the minors were transported by ground to an area hospital and two were flown to a local trauma center.

UPDATE: officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue for the report of a shooting. Two juvenile victims were located with gunshot wounds and have been transported to area hospitals. It is unclear if the third juvenile was actually shot or was sent to the hospital for a reason related to the shooting.


There is no further information at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-260-3439.


Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

