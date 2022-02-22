As Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates, Chicago's Ukrainian community anxiously awaits updates

The worsening situation in Ukraine is on the minds of many people in Chicago who live in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

The developments are raising concerns about the safety of relatives still in Ukraine, who could be impacted by a Russian invasion.

There is a sense of nervousness for so many people with family in Ukraine as they wait and watch to see just what will happen in the hours, days and weeks ahead.

Chicago Council on Global Affairs member Paul Roast joined ABC7 to discuss what's next for tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the West.

In Ann's Bakery and Deli, on West Chicago Avenue in the heart of Ukrainian Village, owner Walter Siryj has a lot more on his mind than just the latest batch of dough being readied for baking. His thoughts are halfway around the word in Ukraine.

"I'm worried about my country, because, really I was born in Poland, but my parents are Ukrainian," Siryj said.

Siryj came to Chicago in 1976, but he still has extended family in Ukraine. He's worried about what Russia will do next, and then the fallout.

"Maybe I shouldn't say that, but I think it's going to be war," Siryj said. "It's war already. War is already eight years."

Siryj was referring to the Russian incursion into southern Ukraine in 2014.

And now as Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops into separatist regions annexed by Russia in 2014, Ukrainians are already looking for a way out.

Olga Polinka's family is Ukrainian, now living less than 100 miles across the border in Poland.

"They are very worried, it's my god daughter, she said that she's organizing all her papers and looking at everything and she lives in Stalowa Wola," Polinka said.

They are also bracing for thousands of potential refugees.

"It is very scary," Polinka said. "I don't know, we are all just so shocked with all of this."

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are impacting prices.

And while she and others are praying for a diplomatic solution, the uncertainty for relatives in Ukraine is weighing heavily on the minds of many others in this community.

"Brother, sister, everybody scared. I called today, also, you know everybody wait, you know, nobody do nothing, not go to work, no nothing, lots of people like city almost dead. Not small city. Everybody waiting something I don't know," said Vasil Burak, co-owner of Ann's Bakery and Deli.

Roughly 200,000 Ukrainian-Americans call Illinois home, so their unification against a possible Russian invasion runs deep.

But Russian speakers living in the U.S. and Russian-born citizens tend to have more nuanced perspectives on the conflict, and are far less likely to vocalize their opinions.

"For the most part, regardless of our ethnicity, regardless of whether Russia is a native language or not, the majority of the so-called Russian-speaking community in the United States and here in Chicago are not going to stand with what Putin's regime is putting out for many years," immigration attorney Julia Bikbova said.

Ukrainian Americans have been frustrated over the U.S. government's delay in dropping threatened sanctions on Russia.

"Part of the reason why harsher sanctions haven't yet been imposed is because there was still hope that Putin would back down," said Paul Poast, University of Chicago & Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

But as the hope of a diplomatic solution dims, and the potential for a ground war becomes more realistic, the White House now says "debilitating sanctions" are coming.