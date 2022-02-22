ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

By Mark Decambre Clive McKeef
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 21: An Ukrainian police officer seen outside the embassy of the Russian Federation as human rights activists protest outside the embassy of the Russian Federation against human rights abuses in Russia-occupied Crimea on February 21, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, following the deposal of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images) By Pierre Crom/Getty Images
U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday, but off the worst levels overnight, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to separatist areas within Ukraine, after recognizing their independence, a move that some fear puts Ukraine and Russia one step closer to military conflict.

Markets in the U.S. were closed in observance of Presidents Day and trade on Tuesday will provide the first opportunity for investors to react to developments in Eastern Europe.

How are stock-index futures performing?
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM00) (YMH22) were trading 354 points, or 1.04%, lower to reach around 33,653.
  • Futures for the S&P 500 index (ES00) (ESH22) were trading 55.25 points, or 1.27%, lower at about 4,288.
  • Those for the Nasdaq-100 (NQ00) (NQH22) were sinking by roughly 284 points, or 2.03%, to reach around 13,711.

On Friday , the Dow (DJIA) dropped 232.85 points, or 0.7%, to close at 34,079.18; the S&P 500 (SPX) fell 31.39 points, or 0.7%, to end at 4,348.87; and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) declined 168.65 points, or 1.2%, to finish at 13,548.07. A so-called death cross crystallized in the Nasdaq, a bearish chart pattern.

For the week, the Dow booked a 1.9% slump, the S&P 500 fell 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite ended down 1.8%, marking the second consecutive week of declines.

What’s driving the market?

Markets were set for big losses on Tuesday as Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. The announcement raised fears, which have kept investors skittish, that an invasion was about to materialize.

The White House said President Joe Biden will issue an executive order that “will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons’’ in those areas.

Meanwhile, officials from the European Union referred to Putin’s latest moves, including the recognition of the independence of the Russian separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions’ independence, as “a blatant violation of international law.”

“Most of the sell-off in global equities this year can be attributed to the hawkish shift by the world’s major central banks,” Neil Shearing, Group Chief Economist, at Capitol Economics, wrote in a note to clients early Tuesday. “This suggests that there is still significant downside for global stock markets (and upside for safe havens, including US Treasuries) if the conflict escalates.”

Read: What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

Markets have been unsettled at least partly due to concerns of a Russian annexation of Ukraine, which could lead to greater global tensions. Crude-oil futures and those for natural gas (NG00) have been mostly buoyed by invasion fears, with West Texas Intermediate crude (CL) (CL00) traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the U.S. benchmark contract, trading at a new seven year high early Tuesday.

Read more: Oil rises and natural gas surges 8% as Russia orders troops to Ukraine

Also: Gold rallies to highs not seen in more than a year as Russia’s Putin orders forces to breakaway regions in Ukraine

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Viktor Yanukovych
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
Europe
Russia
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
