ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL scouting combine loosens virus rules after blowback

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eL4U1cj00

Players attending the NFL's scouting combine won't have to stay in a “bubble” as originally ordered after organizers loosened regulations Monday night after getting blowback for strict COVID-19 rules issued over the weekend.

In a memo sent to all invitees and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday night, the National Invitational Combine said, “We encourage all players to remain within the secure Combine areas at all times for your safety.

"However, if you would like to leave the secure areas during free time in your schedule, you are now permitted to do so at your own risk.”

The memo indicated prospects would still be limited to a single support person such as an athletic trainer or massage therapist they can bring to the combine, although players will be free to meet with others off-site.

“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, we continue to evolve our Combine policies and procedures in consultation with medical experts,” the memo said. “While masks continue to be required for air travel and during medical exams at the Combine (players and medical personnel), wearing a mask at other times while on site is recommended, but not required.”

The memo said that if players preferred “to remain in the secure areas and have approved medical support personnel (physical therapist, massage therapist, or approved athletic trainer) enter the secure area to provide medical treatments, please follow the previously communicated procedure" in which they would have to register that individual for approval by the NIC.

The changes came 48 hours after prospects were told in a memo they would be restricted to a “bubble” while at the combine, which rankled players and their agents.

The idea of a boycott was bandied about in response to the rules issued over the weekend, but several agents said they couldn't in good conscience advise their clients to skip the combine, which will take place in Indianapolis March 1-7.

“I understand their grievances," agent Leigh Steinberg said Monday before the rules were eased. He noted that most of the 324 prospects invited to the combine have been training with a team of specialists “and they want to take their trainers with them to the combine, and they might want access to their agent. They might have family members. And they may have an entire support group both for their physical and emotional health — and the NFL regulations seem unduly restrictive.

“Having said that, we will send our players because this is the Super Bowl of scouting events," Steinberg added. “And you have players who have worked their whole lives to prepare for the NFL draft.”

Agent Joe Linta concurred, saying, “It's not the time to be guinea pigs for change and use your career” as a bargaining chip.

“It's also in the interests of the NFL to have full participation," Steinberg said.

The organization that oversees the operation of the annual NFL scouting combine informed draft prospects in a memo Saturday that they'd be in a bubble in secure locations, and that any player who violates the policy “at any time will be disqualified from further participation and sent home.”

These logistical decisions were made by the National Invitational Camp, which runs the combine, and not the National Football League itself.

The NFL resisted the idea of a “bubble” even during the height of the pandemic. And the league lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions late in the season after dozens of players ended up contracting the Omicron variant in December. For the second year in a row there were no disruptions to the playoffs caused by the pandemic.

The memo added that players will be allowed to “invite one medical support person to assist them during the event." That could be an athletic trainer, a massage therapist or physical therapist, for instance, subject to approval by the combine.

Steinberg suggested that's unduly restrictive.

“There are weight coaches, there are speed coaches, there are masseuses, nutritionists. There's a whole group of people surrounding each of these athletes,” Steinberg said. “And at the end of the day, these are heavier restrictions in terms of preventing COVID than exist outside of football.”

Linta questioned why the virus mitigation measures were only announced in the last few days, especially because the Omicron wave has begun to subside: ”And now is the time where you could have relaxed the rules. So, for them to implement the rules now, when COVID has gotten better, is a head scratcher for me."

Anyone with access to players at the combine must provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus and proof of a booster shot, if eligible. Also, medical personnel performing exams or providing treatment have to wear masks.

Face coverings are recommended for players and attendees at the combine but not required.

Last year's combine was scuttled because of the coronavirus, as were in-person visits, leading teams to rely on athletes' pro days in making their draft evaluations.

This year, the combine is set to return in person but with key changes that include fewer days on site, a reduced testing schedule and single-room accommodations, but the bubble is no longer part of the equation.

———

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot contributed to this report.

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
All49ers

Four Free Agent Cornerbacks the 49ers Could Target

Cornerback could be a spot the 49ers look to improve at. And if they do, a premier cornerback on the market is not going to be targeted by them. Corner isn't looked at as a priority position for the 49ers if you look at their history as I have explained before.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leigh Steinberg
Tide 100.9 FM

NFL Prospects Threatening to Boycott Combine

Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, up to 155 of the 324 total prospects that received invites to this year's combine are prepared to formally boycott the event, citing concerns over the NFL's strict mandates related to COVID-19. In a statement issued by the NFL to each of the prospects set...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Associated Press#Nic
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Steelers Player Sickened Over Mason Rudolph Talk

When asked about Pittsburgh’s murky quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said “if the season started today, Mason [Rudolph] would be our starter.”. On today’s episode of Get Up, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had some strong words regarding...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Release Veteran Defensive Player: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs released a veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefer, the Chiefs decided it was the right time to move on. The decision helps the Chiefs when it comes to the salary cap as the team cleared just over $8 million with the move.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Team Reportedly Interested In Alabama Staff Members

A few Alabama staff members could be making the jump to the NFL for the 2022 season. The New Orleans Saints have shown some interest in the Crimson Tide’s Director of Sports Performance David Ballou and Director of Sports Science Matt Rhea. Nick Underhill of WWL-TV was first with...
NFL
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Shares What He’s Hearing About Carson Wentz

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts traded away a first-round pick to acquire Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles. Fast forward a year later, and it seems like the honeymoon phase is already over. Chris Mortensen of ESPN recently reported that Wentz will probably be traded or released by March 18....
NFL
charlottenews.net

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Wide Receiver

Another year and another impressive crop of young pass catchers entering the NFL. This draft class is full of players who cover a variety of skill sets, all of which will be put on display in Indianapolis. Here are some names you need to keep a close eye on. Workout...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

NFL kills ‘bubble’ concept for 2022 scouting combine

The NFL’s idea to place draft prospects in a “bubble” for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine next month in Indianapolis is dead after just two days. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league sent a message to the players invited to the Combine Monday, notifying them of the change in policy. Players attending will now be allowed to enter restricted areas at their own risk.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy