WEATHER TO WATCH: Washout expected Tuesday in New Jersey

News 12 meteorologists say this week will feature various weather conditions and large fluctuations in temperatures.

Tuesday is expected to be rainy and windy with temperatures hitting a high of 61 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and a few showers give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon, windy and warm. High of 67.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and much colder. High of 39.

FRIDAY: Wintry mix over to rain and cold. High of 42.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 35.

