ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Washout expected Tuesday in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SDbP_0eL4A1CD00

News 12 meteorologists say this week will feature various weather conditions and large fluctuations in temperatures.

Tuesday is expected to be rainy and windy with temperatures hitting a high of 61 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071aTA_0eL4A1CD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WK90v_0eL4A1CD00

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and a few showers give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon, windy and warm. High of 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTFyj_0eL4A1CD00

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and much colder. High of 39.

FRIDAY: Wintry mix over to rain and cold. High of 42.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 35.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
News 12

STORM WATCH: Cold temps return; snow, wintry mix move in tonight

After a day that felt more like early May, winter weather is returning with snow and ice expected for Friday’s morning commute. WHAT'S NEW: A winter weather advisory is in place for northern Nassau & northwest Suffolk counties starting tonight and lasting until Friday morning. A slushy 1-2” is expected overnight with a changeover to freezing rain/sleet then over to cold rain through the morning rush. Expect icy/slick road conditions for Fri AM rush.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washout#Meteorologists
News 12

DPW crews get ready for snow, sleet, and rain tonight

DPW crews across the Hudson Valley are preparing for a winter storm tonight that could bring snow, sleet, and rain. News 12 meteorologists say most of the region should get a heavy shot of snow tonight starting around 11 p.m. Some areas in the northern Hudson Valley could get up to nine inches of snow.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Cashless tolling set to begin on Mid-Hudson Bridge in March

Commuters won’t have to stop at a toll booth while traveling over the Hudson soon. The Mid-Hudson News reports cashless tolling on the Mid-Hudson bridge is set to begin March 1 at midnight. Those traveling with an EZ-Pass will be automatically charged -- and if not -- expect a...
HUDSON, NY
News 12

Guide: St. Patrick's Day parades across the Hudson Valley

Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? What better way to celebrate than heading out to a parade? Here is a list of parades around the Hudson Valley. PLEASE NOTE: Dates/times are subject to change. Please check before heading out always follow COVID-19 guidelines. UPCOMING EVENTS. Saturday, March 5. Dutchess County...
News 12

Six Flags to host spring hiring event in early March

Six Flags Great Adventure announced on Wednesday that it will host a spring hiring event next month. The event will take place on March 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Six Flags Employment Center. Six Flags is looking to fill jobs in the rides, food service, animal...
News 12

News 12

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy