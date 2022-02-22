WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain on the way to Connecticut; temperatures to fluctuate

Rain is on its way to Connecticut for Tuesday while the rest of the week will be seeing large fluctuations of temperatures.

Tuesday will also see cloudy skies and wind during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-50s.

Wednesday is expected to see partly sunny skies with highs in the low-60s.

Temperatures drop Thursday to just below 40 degrees. Friday is expected to see a wintry mix with highs in the upper-30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain developing, becoming windy in the afternoon. High of 51.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon, windy and warm. High of 62.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and much colder. High of 39.

FRIDAY: Wintry mix likely and cold. High of 38.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 32.