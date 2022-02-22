ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Rainy and gusty Tuesday on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xbzlo_0eL1R9w500

News 12 meteorologists say that Tuesday will be cloudy with rain showers, starting off light in the morning before becoming steady for the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be up to 54 degrees. Wind gusts can reach up to 25 mph during the afternoon. Overnight lows stay mild, near 47 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to have highs in the mid-60s before temperatures drop back down to the upper-30s on Thursday. It will be variably cloudy with a few spotty showers, mainly early.

THURSDAY WEATHER TO WATCH: Cold temperatures swing again with a mix of sleet and wet snow, then rain overnight. Highs around 37. Lows near 30.

FRIDAY WEATHER TO WATCH: Mixed showers continue. Highs between 35-40 degrees. Lows near 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKHY3_0eL1R9w500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcDTS_0eL1R9w500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41K8D5_0eL1R9w500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Aav4_0eL1R9w500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alJuC_0eL1R9w500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FM8E2_0eL1R9w500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwtJd_0eL1R9w500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSvjl_0eL1R9w500

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Meteorologists#Sleet
News 12

STORM WATCH: Cold temps return; snow, wintry mix move in tonight

After a day that felt more like early May, winter weather is returning with snow and ice expected for Friday’s morning commute. WHAT'S NEW: A winter weather advisory is in place for northern Nassau & northwest Suffolk counties starting tonight and lasting until Friday morning. A slushy 1-2” is expected overnight with a changeover to freezing rain/sleet then over to cold rain through the morning rush. Expect icy/slick road conditions for Fri AM rush.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

DPW crews get ready for snow, sleet, and rain tonight

DPW crews across the Hudson Valley are preparing for a winter storm tonight that could bring snow, sleet, and rain. News 12 meteorologists say most of the region should get a heavy shot of snow tonight starting around 11 p.m. Some areas in the northern Hudson Valley could get up to nine inches of snow.
HUDSON, NY
News 12

Cashless tolling set to begin on Mid-Hudson Bridge in March

Commuters won’t have to stop at a toll booth while traveling over the Hudson soon. The Mid-Hudson News reports cashless tolling on the Mid-Hudson bridge is set to begin March 1 at midnight. Those traveling with an EZ-Pass will be automatically charged -- and if not -- expect a...
HUDSON, NY
News 12

Guide: St. Patrick's Day parades across the Hudson Valley

Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? What better way to celebrate than heading out to a parade? Here is a list of parades around the Hudson Valley. PLEASE NOTE: Dates/times are subject to change. Please check before heading out always follow COVID-19 guidelines. UPCOMING EVENTS. Saturday, March 5. Dutchess County...
News 12

News 12

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy