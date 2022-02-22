WEATHER TO WATCH: Rainy and gusty Tuesday on Long Island

News 12 meteorologists say that Tuesday will be cloudy with rain showers, starting off light in the morning before becoming steady for the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be up to 54 degrees. Wind gusts can reach up to 25 mph during the afternoon. Overnight lows stay mild, near 47 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to have highs in the mid-60s before temperatures drop back down to the upper-30s on Thursday. It will be variably cloudy with a few spotty showers, mainly early.

THURSDAY WEATHER TO WATCH: Cold temperatures swing again with a mix of sleet and wet snow, then rain overnight. Highs around 37. Lows near 30.

FRIDAY WEATHER TO WATCH: Mixed showers continue. Highs between 35-40 degrees. Lows near 22.