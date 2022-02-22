Road design, finance hire are among actions set for Hall commission meeting Thursday

The Hall County Board of Commissioners is poised to take action on these items at its meeting Thursday, Feb. 24.

Agreement proposed for new finance head

A vote is set on an employment agreement for Wesley Geddings as finance director.

Geddings would come to Hall from Oconee County, where he worked for the last nine years and served as finance director at Oconee County.

He replaces Dena Bosten, who resigned without notice in October 2021. He would be paid an annual salary of $145,000, according to the agreement.

“Wesley’s experience and leadership will only enhance the capabilities of the strong finance team currently in place, and he will be a tremendous asset to the entire organization,” County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement last week.

Geddings would begin on March 1.

“I look forward to working with Hall County’s Financial Services staff to provide the highest possible level of responsible stewardship to the citizens of Hall County,” Geddings has said.

The latest on 399 homes proposed in East Hall development

The developer of a proposed 399-home development in East Hall is asking for the matter to be heard by commissioners on March 24.

The proposal was previously tabled by the commission.

The development would be on 347 mostly wooded acres off Gillsville Highway/Ga. 323.

Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. is seeking to build 107 townhomes and 292 single-family detached homes at 2955 Gillsville Highway, near Joe Parker Road.

Prices for the townhomes should start in the low $200,000s and detached homes, low $300,000s, lawyer Joshua Scoggins has said.

The proposed development would include amenity areas, with some amenities shared among all homes and others possibly “developed for specific pods within the development,” according to Hall County planning documents.

The main entrance would be off Gillsville Highway and an emergency-only access drive would be off Joe Parker Road, the documents say.

The project is expected to take six years to build, with grading of the property taking place in the first year.

Forestar is requesting rezoning from residential to planned residential development to allow for the development.

Delay sought in gated apartment complex request

The developer of a proposed 264-home gated apartment complex in East Hall is asking for the matter to be heard by commissioners on March 10.

The complex, identified in Hall County planning documents as Mossy Creek, originally was proposed as 330 units but was whittled to 264 at the Hall County Planning Commission meeting in January.

The complex at Gillsville and Athens highways would have two gated entrances off Athens Highway, according to the documents.

The units will range in size from 650 to 1,200 square feet, and will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and centralized mail center, documents state.

Average rents would range from $1,550 for one-bedroom units to $2,400 for three-bedroom units.

“This development will create a space for people to live and have access to higher-paying jobs with both the small and large businesses in the area,” according to a project narrative from the applicant, Michael Twiner of Norcross.

The 22-acre project at 2500 and 2508 Athens Highway would take 18 months to complete.

Twiner is seeking to rezone the property from suburban shopping to planned residential development.

Final design proposed for this major South Hall road project

A final design is being sought as part of the second phase of the Spout Springs widening project’s second phase.

The effort would cost $1.4 million, which would be financed by the county’s special purpose local option sales tax.

Also related to the project, Hall County is looking to start right of way acquisition this spring. Construction funding hasn’t been secured.

Construction is well underway on the first phase of the widening project, or from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle, with completion possibly in early 2023.

The second phase would run from Union Circle to Thompson Mill Road in Braselton near the Gwinnett County line.