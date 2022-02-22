West Hall's David Wagner 'extraordinarily surprised' to earn state Athletic Director of the Year for Class 3A

West Hall High athletics director David Wagner shown in the school's lobby on Feb. 21, 2022. - photo by Bill Murphy

At first, David Wagner thought it was an honest mistake on the part of the Georgia Athletic Directors Association.

West Hall’s athletic director got a phone call with some wonderful news on Feb. 14 that was entirely accurate.

Already tabbed Region 7-3A Athletic Director of the Year for 2021-22, Wagner was informed that his application was impressive enough to earn state Class 3A Athletic Director of the Year.

“I was extraordinarily surprised (to win),” Wagner said.

When Wagner got the call from the representative of the Georgia Athletic Directors Association, part of the confusion was that he was supposed to receive a letter before getting the phone call.

No letter came, for Wagner, so the first he heard of winning the statewide award was over the phone.

Wagner’s honor comes with a weekend in Savannah in March to be recognized along with the top athletic director for each classification.

He’ll be receiving an individual honor. However, the fourth-year Spartans athletics director said it’s an accolade that wouldn’t be possible without everyone at the school in Oakwood: administration and faculty and the way down to support staff.

A football coach for many years, Wagner came to West Hall and worked as defensive coordinator under former coach Tony Lotti.

When Wagner, 46, took over as athletics director for West Hall in the fall of 2018, it was like drinking water from a fire hose. Many times every single day, Wagner was having to address situations and make administrative decisions he’d never done before.

Now that he’s athletics director, Wagner is always working, in addition to being the father of three children.

“David is a tireless worker,” Spartans football coach Krofton Montgomery said.

When Wagner moved into administration — a move he never envisioned as a young man — he had plenty of assistance in learning how to most effectively and efficiently do such a difficult position.

“I always thought I would be a football coach, and other sports, and then eventually ride off into the sunset,” Wagner said.

From Day 1 in his new role, Wagner was paired with North Hall’s Billy Wells, who was then athletics director but is now principal, in a mentoring program for the Hall County Schools.

Wagner also said he was constantly communicating with his good friend, Flowery Branch athletics director Jimmy Lawler, as well as Gordon Higgins, who was then the county director of athletics and communications.

He said working as an athletics director, one of the biggest lessons learned is that the ‘to-do list’ is never fully complete.

Wagner’s pride in serving West Hall is not just as an administrator, but also as a proud parent.

His daughter Mackenzie is a West Hall High graduate.

Wagner’s oldest son, Will, is a junior.

And his youngest son, Zac, will be a freshman in the fall of 2022.

Montgomery, who has known his athletics director since they worked together at Winder-Barrow in 2009, knows that Wagner is willing to roll up his sleeves and do the dirty work.

Just a few years ago, when the tunnel and stands at the football stadium needed a fresh coat of paint, Wagner was right there in the hot summer sun with his coaches, making sure the project got done in a timely fashion.

Self-effacing about personal accolades, Wagner is most appreciative of everyone who takes so much pride in working at West Hall and giving its athletes the best experience possible.

“A lot of people don’t see what goes into being athletics director,” Montgomery said. “(Wagner) is an old-school football coach, but also very organized and intelligent. He wants to put in the work it takes for us all to be successful.”

Wagner’s career began at a football coach in Tennessee, where he served as head coach at Lenoir City from 2000-2002.

After moving to Georgia, Wagner coached at Elbert County, Apalachee, Winder-Barrow and Flowery Branch, before going to West Hall.

Wagner’s final stint as a head coach was at Winder-Barrow (2010-2013).

Even though Wagner is a man of all seasons and sports, Montgomery said his athletic director still gets elated after a football victory.

“When we win, he’s as jacked up as anyone,” Montgomery said. “You can see it in his eyes.”