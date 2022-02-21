ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

☎️Jermell Charlo Insinuating Castano is DIRTY😱❓Whyte Last Day to Sign Contract To Fight Tyson Fury✍🏾

By TBV
thaboxingvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article☎️Jermell Charlo Insinuating Castano is DIRTY😱❓Whyte Last Day to Sign Contract To Fight Tyson Fury✍🏾. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join....

thaboxingvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Khan On Loss To Brook: That Love Of The Sport Is Not There Anymore; I Felt Quite Flat

Amir Khan knew pretty early in his one-sided fight with Kell Brook on Saturday night that boxing probably isn’t for him anymore. Khan trained hard with Terence Crawford’s team in the United States for their long-awaited domestic grudge match. The British star wanted nothing more than to knock Brook into the front row at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermell Charlo
Person
Tyson Fury
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury Swears Off Social Media Ahead of Whyte Bout

Don’t expect Tyson Fury to pop up in an Instagram Story for the next eight weeks. The WBC titleholder from Manchester, England announced Tuesday that he will refrain from making posts on his social media until he defends his WBC heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, scheduled for April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Like Button#Web Site#Boxing#Combat#Tbv#Thaboxingvoice Audio#Tysonfury
Fightful

Terence Crawford Teases Move To Light Middleweight: "I Can Be Undisputed At 154"

Undefeated WBO welterweight champion, Terence Crawford, revealed his fighting future might be at light-middleweight. Crawford spoke with Behind The Gloves' Michelle Joy Phelps after the pre-fight press conference for the fight between British boxing stars Amir Khan and Kell Brook last week, where he teased a potential move up to 154 pounds, primarily if he can't get the winner of the upcoming welterweight title unification bout between champions, Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugás on April 16.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury confirms Dillian Whyte fight date and announces social media blackout

Tyson Fury has announced he will fight Dillian Whyte on 23 April, as the pair prepare to clash for the WBC heavyweight title.Champion Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against mandatory challenger and interim title holder Whyte, who signed a bout agreement on Monday night – just in time to beat the deadline.Fury subsequently took to Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “About to go on a total blackout until after the fight april 23 2022.“There may be update vids but won’t be from me. God bless you.”The all-British title fight is expected to be held in the...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: When is heavyweight title fight?

Tyson Fury’s next heavyweight title defence is on the horizon, with the WBC champion set to take on fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who is mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder.Whyte seemed to only sign the contract for the fight on the cusp of the 22 February deadline, finally making the bout official after much taunting from Fury.“Oh, my God! Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8million,” Fury said in an Instagram story. “What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point?...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Golovkin on Canelo Trilogy: I Have The Keys To Open Him Up!

Gennadiy Golovkin may never be in a mood to shake the hand of Canelo Alvarez ever again, but that does not necessarily mean that the Kazakh puncher isn’t looking forward to throwing sanctioned punches at his bête noir. In an interview published earlier this week, Golovkin, the IBF...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
WWE
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch ‘contract is signed’, says Eddie Hearn

The contract for Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk has been signed, according to “AJ”’s promoter Eddie Hearn.Joshua lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk in September, when the undefeated Ukrainian outpointed the Briton at Tottenham’s stadium in north London.Joshua soon triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again, though the fight was almost thwarted by a step-aside deal that would have seen the Ukrainian take on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a unification bout.With Joshua’s monetary demands reportedly scuppering that potential contest, Fury will instead defend his belt against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Johnny Walker’s fiancé condemns online trolls for creating memes about her partner following his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 48

Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill met at UFC Vegas 48 this past weekend, Saturday February 19th . It was to be a devastating knockout loss for Walker in the very first round. Walker (18-7 MMA), came into the fight having lost three of his last four fights in the light heavyweight division. Hill (10-1 MMA) was coming off a knockout win back in December of 2021 against Jimmy Crute (12-3 MMA).
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy