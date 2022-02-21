🛑"Kell Just Bossed the fight and bullied him" Scott Quigg

The contract for Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk has been signed, according to “AJ”’s promoter Eddie Hearn.Joshua lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk in September, when the undefeated Ukrainian outpointed the Briton at Tottenham’s stadium in north London.Joshua soon triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again, though the fight was almost thwarted by a step-aside deal that would have seen the Ukrainian take on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a unification bout.With Joshua’s monetary demands reportedly scuppering that potential contest, Fury will instead defend his belt against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte...
Comments / 0