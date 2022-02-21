🛑"Kell Just Bossed the fight and bullied him" Scott Quigg

Tyson Fury’s upcoming fight against British heavyweight rival Dillian Whyte is set to one of the “easiest” of his career, Tommy Fury has claimed. The ‘Gypsy King’ took to Instagram to reveal that Whyte had signed the contract for the WBC heavyweight world title fight, which is expected to take place on April 23 at Wembley in Fury’s first fight on home soil in almost four years. Fury is coming off a successful defence of his WBC crowd against Deontay Wilder in a thrilling conclusion to the pair’s trilogy bout last September and was ordered to face the WBC’s...

