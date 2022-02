For a time, it looked like Harley Davidson was on track to fail. Over the past few years, their sales and stocks took serious hits. However, earlier this week, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer posted its fourth-quarter earnings from 2021. These new numbers see the Milwaukee-based company enjoying the biggest profits in five years. They raced past what analysts and experts predicted. As a result, the company’s stock prices are on the rise. Furthermore, Harley expects to see even bigger earnings in the coming year.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO