Lula, GA

Lula woman sentenced for molesting girl, 6, after ex-boyfriend pleads guilty in case

By Nick Watson
The Times
 3 days ago

Two days after her ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to raping a 6-year-old girl, Kristen Day was sentenced to life in prison for helping him commit the sexual assault.

Day, 30, of Lula, pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 17, before Superior Court Judge Jason Deal. Her on-and-off boyfriend, Matthew James Felmey, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to 20 counts against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6kNE_0eKv7Pfr00
Matthew Felmey speaks with attorney Rob McNeill Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Hall County Superior Court, during his plea hearing for rape and child molestation. - photo by Scott Rogers

The two were charged in a Hall County indictment with five counts of aggravated child molestation, five counts of aggravated sodomy, six counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of rape and one count each of sexual exploitation of children.

Both were sentenced to life in prison, but Deal gave Day the chance of parole.

The case involved multiple rapes between April 11, 2020 and May 4, 2020.

“Every day he was with this child, he abused her and filmed it,” Assistant District Attorney Anna Fowler said at Felmey’s sentencing.

Day was accused of aiding and assisting Felmey in committing the sexual assault on the young girl.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the case began April 9, 2020, with a referral from the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services, though they later learned the allegations fell into the Cleveland Police’s jurisdiction.

Sexual assaults occurred just after the investigation began, according to authorities. Sheriff’s investigators were looking into Felmey on a separate case in Cleveland when they learned of the allegations involving the 6-year-old.

Fowler said the Hall County investigator continued with the case, leading to Felmey’s arrest in May 2020.

Day was sentenced to the special sex offender conditions of probation and cannot have contact with the girl or any child under the age of 18.

Defense attorney Jason Wilson confirmed the sentence but did not immediately return a request for comment Monday, Feb. 21.

