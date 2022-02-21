Prata got a big win

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils won four of the five baseball games they played last week, but their coach, Bubba Frichter, had the biggest win in all of February and it didn’t happen on a baseball field. After sweeping a doubleheader against the Huntingdon College junior varsity...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 9th ranked Red Raiders blew open a seven-point halftime lead rolling to a 66-42 win over Oklahoma Tuesday night to move to 17-0 at home this season. Davion Warren led the way with 16 points. Bryson Williams added 13 to surpass 2,000 points in his...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
The Golden State Warriors already have the highest payroll in the NBA. With gargantuan contracts to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, they’re outspending an entire league filled with billionaire owners – and they’re not done yet. According to reports, the Warriors are keen on locking in promising...
Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
There was a point in the final moments of Kansas State’s humbling 102-83 loss to rival Kansas on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse when Bruce Weber couldn’t take it anymore. After watching the Jayhawks shoot 63% from three-point range and 64% from the field, he leaned forward in the visiting coach’s box and yelled the following words at his players — “have some pride.”
Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northern Iowa beats Indiana State, 88 to 82 Wednesday night in the final home game of the regular season. The Sycamores drop to 11-18 on the season and 4-13 in the MVC. Cam Henry finished with 13 points to lead the Sycamores. Kailex Stephens 14 points. Indiana State will wrap […]
On Tuesday in a mandatory players meeting at the Honda Classic, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan dug in to any player who was still considering a jump to Saudi-backed super league. “He made it clear right off the top that if you’re going to play [the super golf league] walk...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears had an opportunity to bounce back and honor the seniors on Wednesday, and they did just that. Missouri State beat Bradley 83-67 on Wednesday night at JQH Arena in the final home game of the season. Isiaih Mosley scored a game-high 33 points to go with 11 rebounds. […]
Turning point: James Sanchez scored 3:32 into the game to ignite a spurt of five unanswered Jacksonville Icemen goals, sparking Wednesday night's 7-3 victory over the Norfolk Admirals at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and extending the hosts' winning streak to six games.
Three stars: 1. Brandon Fortunato, Jacksonville (three assists). 2. Brendan Harris,...
