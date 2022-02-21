No. 3 (soon to be former) UCLA just lost their third game of the year 4-3

Former UCLA outside linebacker Mitchell Agude, one of the better returning defensive players in the Pac-12, has narrowed his transfer portal options to four schools, including the University of Washington. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior from Corona, California, will also choose from among Miami, Oregon and Tennessee. He revealed his finalists...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Thursday that Fred Hoiberg will return as the Cornhuskers' men's basketball coach next season. The Cornhuskers' loss at Northwestern earlier this week dropped their record to 7-20 overall in the 2021-22 campaign, including a 1-15 mark in the Big Ten Conference. In three seasons at the helm, Hoiberg has a 6-49 record in conference play.
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
Deshaun Watson has been in a holding pattern since he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women last year. The Houston Texans star still wants a trade, but teams have been hesitant due to the lack of clarity with his legal situation. That should change when prosecutors complete their investigation.
When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
The Cleveland Cavaliers made some changes to their front office on Wednesday, and a certain former Cavs star reacted to the news on Twitter. It makes sense that LeBron James is showing love to Brandon Weems, as the two grew up together in Akron, Ohio. Weems has been part of...
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
The future of Herm Edwards has been a hot debate throughout the offseason. While an exodus of assistant coaches has taken place for Arizona State, Edwards remained. According to Edwards’ boss — Arizona State President Dr. Michael Crow — there’s a simple reason for why Edwards is still the team’s coach.
Kobe Bryant is considered by many to be the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Bryant was a true superstar, and one of the most lethal players in the NBA during his career. And a big part of his success in the league was his drive and desire to win. No one was more driven than Kobe Bryant in the NBA, and that's what allowed him to have the career he did.
Just over a month ago, the Chicago Bears uprooted their front office by firing both GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy remains unemployed. Pace, on the other hand, landed a job back in the NFL on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Falcons have hired Pace, the Bears’ former...
The 2004 Detroit Pistons shocked the basketball world by capturing a title over the dominant Shaq and Kobe Lakers. They would go on to make the Finals the very next year, adding some validity to their Championship the season before. But when the NBA released its list of the Top...
