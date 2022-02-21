ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring starting gifts and Keepsakes list

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring starts you off with a character creation screen where you get to see the full Elden Ring class list and toy around with the customisation options on offer in the game. But, Elden Ring’s starting gifts and keepsakes are what can give you that early game edge during the...

When Can I Play Elden Ring?: Start Times According to Region

At long last, Elden Ring's release is finally upon us. The next action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki and the braintrust at FromSoftware will finally grace PCs and consoles later this week — officially, it's coming Friday, Feb. 25 — but the exact release date differs based on where in the world you're situated. Some regions will get access to the game slightly earlier than the rest, as will PC players in several regions.
Elden Ring preloading is live

Elden Ring reviews are out, and they are astoundingly good. We scored it 90% in our own review, calling it a "brilliant" open-world action-RPG whose only real failing is that it falls back on the familiar a little too often. The aggregate critical review score on Metacritic is even higher.
Elden Ring Review Scores: Is Elden Ring Worth It?

The review embargo for Elden Ring is finally up, and now we’re seeing Elden Ring Review and Review Scores coming out. Is Elden Ring worth it? We find out in our Elden Ring review roundup here. As of writing this article, we are still roughly 24 hours removed from the game’s public release. However, those who pre-ordered the Steam version can start pre-loading the game now. If there’s going to be just one key takeaway from this article, it’s that your pre-order is safe. Elden Ring is the quintessential Souls-like game, implementing open-world in the best way possible. But if you’re still unconvinced, you can check out the Elden Ring review articles we’ll quote below. Visit their websites, too, to get a fuller picture.
10 useful kitchen items from ¥100 stores that are actually worth buying

Make your life easier with these handy cooking and kitchen gadgets from your local hyakuen store. When it comes to convenience, Japan is king. Whether it be genius packaging designs or novel products, Japan has a knack for inventing useful items that will help save you time and hassle. You don’t have to break the bank to purchase some of these ingenious products either, as many of them can be found at your local hyakuen, or ¥100, store.
Elden Ring global release schedule reveals when you can start playing

If you've somehow missed the klaxons of hype blasting directly into your eardrums, Elden Ring comes out this week, and it's fair to say that some people are really excited about it. Thankfully, the official Elden Ring Twitter account has posted an infographic that reveals when exactly you'll be able to start playing the game on February 24 or 25.
Elden Ring Release Date: When is Elden Ring coming out?

After multiple delays, Elden Ring is finally coming. In just a few days, we’re finally on the Elden Ring release date. Are you ready, Tarnished?. Elden Ring has long been in development that fans at a time thought it was in development hell. It won’t be until this year that FromSoftware would reveal when the game would be released. After a couple of delays, we now have a definite Elden Ring release date: February 25, 2022.
10 best unusual Mother’s Day gifts that are a little outside the box, from kitchen gadgets to family portraits

Don’t get us wrong, flowers, chocolates and expensive fragrances are not to be sniffed at on Mother’s Day – or on any occasion – however we can all agree these are customary choices, which mean they are all very safe but perhaps not the most inspiring gifts.There is no harm in going off-piste when it comes to Mother’s Day gifting – particularly if there is something a little more niche out there you think your mum will love. In this round-up we’ve included homewares, jewellery, artworks and even wine, but all our selections have a twist.We wanted to find items...
Are Japanese knives right for you? Find out with this set on sale

StackCommerce is Yahoo's partner in bringing deals and unique finds to our readers. Yahoo earns a share of revenue from items purchased via our partner. If you've been thinking about replacing your kitchen knives, consider Japanese-style versions. What's wrong with those German knives you've had since your wedding shower? Nothing, but each knife style serves different purposes and you may find that a Japanese design makes more sense for you, based on what you cook the most.
