ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Brilliantly resilient

By Hub staff report
jhu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth care workers have been put through the wringer during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early days of lockdown, we watched in awe as they cared for the sickest patients, putting themselves in harm's way for months before vaccines became readily available. Today, they are still deep in the trenches even...

hub.jhu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

8 Types of Scapegoat in Narcissistic Families

Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
verywellhealth.com

The Most Common Addictive Drugs

Substance abuse in the United States is one of the leading health conditions impacting millions of lives. Statistically, 165 million people or 60.2% of Americans ages 12 and older currently abuse drugs, including alcohol and tobacco. Since 2000, there have been 700,000 overdose deaths in the U.S., with annual rate increases of 4%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Depression#Workplace Stress#The Carey Business School#School Of Medicine#School Of Nursing
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

Children who experienced trauma sometimes struggle to learn the same boundaries and behaviors that others take for granted. Many people with childhood trauma later question their relationship patterns, asking, "Is this normal?" Going back to early childhood development often sheds some light on our adult behavior, specifically unhealthy patterns. Children...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

5 insights from behavioral science that can make you better at influencing others

Zoe Chance is a behavioral scientist and professor. She runs a course at Yale School of Management called Mastering Influence and Persuasion, and it ranks as the school’s most popular elective. Prior to Yale, Chance managed a $200 million segment of the Barbie brand at Mattel; also, she was an actor. Her research has been published in such top academic journals as the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and Psychological Science, and covered by the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, The Economist, the BBC, and others.
MENTAL HEALTH
Current Publishing

Column: The power of resiliency

Have you known people who seem to be able to bounce back from adversity and just keep going? We all admire resilience and wonder why some seem to have more than others. Experts on the subject tell us that it’s a matter of attitude and action. Being optimistic about life and its ups and downs goes a long way toward how we respond to the valleys of life.
Forbes

A Look At 2021: The Need For Resilience In The Workplace

Alex Kvamme is the CEO of Pathlight, a Performance Intelligence platform. In 2020, organizations worldwide went remote, doing their best to weather the chaotic storm. As we enter 2022, it's clear the storm is here to stay and companies are searching for long-term strategies to thrive in this new environment.
ECONOMY
Hays Post

UNRUH: Resiliency in children

I have shared before that resilience is the ability to cope with and recover from life’s difficulties. It is not something that naturally occurs but it is a skill that can be learned. As a parent, it is something that we should work on with our children at a very nearly age.
KIDS
The Atlantic

The Seven Habits of COVID-Resilient Nations

The tweet has stuck with me for months now: a chart of cumulative COVID-19 deaths per capita in the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Korea. The U.S. and U.K. lines rise up like mountains relative to the valley of South Korea below. Even as Omicron-related deaths have increased in South Korea more recently, the picture hasn’t changed much.
WORLD
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Lack of Connection

If you have been with someone for a while and you notice that the two of you are rarely on the same page, you may wonder if you are having a lack of connection. Though relationships may go through twists and turns, it might be important for you to find a way to better understand your partner so the two of you can see eye to eye. So, how do you do this? Though the answer to this question may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
psychologytoday.com

"I’ll Never Be Enough": Living With a Critical Partner

Those whose partners debase them are less able to hold on to their self-esteem and value, and more likely to have similar future relationships. To heal, learn what causes you to feel vulnerable to partners who recreate your parent-child relationships and why you are attracted to them. Some childhood teachings...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Inc.com

1 Smart Way Emotionally Intelligent Leaders Handle Toxic People

Ever been involved in a work situation where conflict escalated out of control? Probably. How did the people involved in this scenario diffuse the drama? Were they calm, clear-headed, optimistic, and mutually respectful?. Those are good examples of people who respond well under crisis. The other example is someone who...
HEALTH
Forbes

Lead With Resilience For The Return To The Office

Founder of the PowerUP approach, Marita fuels confidence and contribution for personal impact. See more @ FutureCourse. The effects of the pandemic run deep for all of us, and we’ve been harboring the effects for more than two years now. We’ve accumulated new mindsets and habits, both good and bad, that will again be tested as we return to our offices. We’ve all been changed, and those who can empathize with a wide variety of perspectives will be best positioned for personal resilience and effectiveness.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy