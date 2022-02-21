Brilliantly resilient

If you have been with someone for a while and you notice that the two of you are rarely on the same page, you may wonder if you are having a lack of connection. Though relationships may go through twists and turns, it might be important for you to find a way to better understand your partner so the two of you can see eye to eye. So, how do you do this? Though the answer to this question may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

