ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How MSPs Can Improve KPIs with the Alternative Cloud

By Jonathan Hill
linode.com
 2 days ago

In this blog post series, we’re previewing chapters in our latest ebook, The MSP’s Guide to Modern Cloud Infrastructure. In the second post in the series, we highlight the chapter, “Improving KPIs with the Alternative Cloud,” and two essential data points that help ensure Managed Service Providers (MSPs) generate profits when...

www.linode.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Reducing cloud waste by optimizing Kubernetes with machine learning

The cloud has become the de facto standard for application deployment. Kubernetes has become the de facto standard for application deployment. Optimally tuning applications deployed on Kubernetes is a moving target, and that means applications may be underperforming, or overspending. Could that issue be somehow solved using automation?. That's a...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft Defender now offers protection across Azure, AWS and Google Cloud

Microsoft has announced it is extending the protections afforded by its Defender for Cloud security platform to include workloads running in Google Cloud environments. In addition to existing support for AWS and Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Defender for Cloud will now offer native support for Google’s platform too, including “out-of-the-box” recommendations to help companies protect critical workloads from cybersecurity threats.
SOFTWARE
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Public Cloud#Cloud Computing#Msp#Aws
Forbes

The Internet Is Evolving: Why You Should Care

Steve Taplin is the CEO and Co-Founder of Sonatafy Technology, providing experienced nearshore software developers and engineers. The internet began largely as an information resource with static web pages. Early web pages served to reliably store information and allow easy access to that information — abilities that fundamentally changed the way humans lived.
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

Radisys Unveils Open Cloud Communication Platform

Radisys, a global leader of open telecom solutions, this week announced the availability of the Radisys Engage Digital Platform (EDP), an open cloud communication platform that ushers in a new generation of programmable communications services including conversational AI applications, video-based customer care, hyper-personalized social engagements, and Industry 5.0 applications enabling human-machine collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

7 technology pathways to digital transformation

As C-suite executives demand that their companies be "digitally transformed," CIOs and IT managers are diving under the table. After all digital transformation, translated, means "make IT responsible for running the business." With all eyes and pressure on to produce new ways to excite customers, streamline production, and deliver real-time...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Forbes

How CIOs Can ‘Tune Up’ For The IT Composability Paradigm

Bernadette Nixon, CEO at Algolia, is an entrepreneurial & driven CEO with a strong track record of growing and scaling global businesses. Composability defines the modern cloud. But what does the composability paradigm really mean today? How deep does its DNA penetrate? How far across the application, database and supporting IT services landscape does it extend? And, above all, how should CIOs, CTOs and all other members of the C-suite be preparing for its impact, benefits and platform management responsibilities?
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

This network management software is an IT professional's dream

Managing IT systems can be a laborious and often overwhelming job, especially when businesses tend to want to keep budgets as slim as possible. Managed service providers and IT professionals often get caught in that tug of war. They're not given enough tools for workers to effectively monitor a network's websites, identify problems that arise, troubleshoot causes, and find solutions fast. As data and networks grow more complex, even more time gets lost.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

MSPs to receive £2,500 allowance for home security improvements

MSPs will receive allowances of up to £2,500 to pay for security upgrades to their constituency homes and Edinburgh accommodation.The funding is the result of a review carried out following the death of Sir David Amess MP, who was killed while at a surgery in his constituency in Essex.MSPs will also be given the chance to try out software designed to identify threatening comments on social media automatically.The Scottish Parliament began the review in November and an update was sent to MSPs on Friday.It said members could request Police Scotland security reviews of their homes, and if any upgrades were...
POLITICS
thefastmode.com

Singtel Launches New Orchestration Platform for 5G MEC and Cloud Services

Singtel this week launched Paragon, a new platform that enables enterprises to tap into Singtel’s 5G network to activate network slices on demand, deploy mission critical applications on Singtel MEC (multi-access edge compute) as well as access a robust eco-system of partner applications, offering them unparalleled control and choices.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Reliance's Jio Invests in Deep Tech Startup Two Platforms

Jio Platforms has made an investment of US$ 15 million in Two Platforms, a Silicon Valley based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis. TWO is an Artificial Reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. After...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

What Is PostgreSQL and How Can It Improve Your Programming Projects?

There are many types of database, but Relational and NoSQL are more common than any other. Relational databases typically use SQL—Structured Query Language—to access data from one or more related tables. PostgresSQL is one of the most common relational database systems. But why is PostgreSQL so popular, and...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Dell aims to connect the dots for telcos building modern networks

As telecommunications companies plan for the future -- think private 5G networks powering warehouse robots or mobile edge computing delivering VR -- they're turning to open architectures to modernize their networks. However, bringing all the components of an open, cloud-native network together isn't that simple. To help carriers connect the...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Rohde & Schwarz, VIAVI to Offer Integrated Solution for Testing of O-RAN RUs

Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) and Viavi Solutions this week announced they have partnered to offer an integrated solution for conformance testing of O-RAN Radio Units (O-RUs). The two companies, leaders in wireless communication test and active in specifications development in the O-RAN ALLIANCE, have combined their industry-leading capabilities. Central to the joint solution is the O-RU Test Manager which provides a seamless user experience.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Edge Intelligence: the Upcoming Challenger to Cloud Intelligence

The network edge is a volatile environment with constantly changing topology and devices. Orchestration algorithms for scheduling payload dynamically in the cloud exist. Still, for edge devices, this is armoured with problems of scale (millions of devices), more heterogeneous power envelopes and computational capacity of various devices. Data collection and models have increasingly fragmented wherein each device has a certain percentage of the entire data (rather than having access to the whole data-set). More edge devices are becoming miniaturized, low-powered with limited compute. Future work should therefore concentrate upon decentralised algorithms, federating dynamically changing communication patterns, chips with optimal TOPS/W in a small form-factor and most importantly, making computing interwoven with communication.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy