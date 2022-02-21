How MSPs Can Improve KPIs with the Alternative Cloud

The network edge is a volatile environment with constantly changing topology and devices. Orchestration algorithms for scheduling payload dynamically in the cloud exist. Still, for edge devices, this is armoured with problems of scale (millions of devices), more heterogeneous power envelopes and computational capacity of various devices. Data collection and models have increasingly fragmented wherein each device has a certain percentage of the entire data (rather than having access to the whole data-set). More edge devices are becoming miniaturized, low-powered with limited compute. Future work should therefore concentrate upon decentralised algorithms, federating dynamically changing communication patterns, chips with optimal TOPS/W in a small form-factor and most importantly, making computing interwoven with communication.
